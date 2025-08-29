The TV presenter was unhappy with Ms Reeves’ reported plans to tax landlords further by imposing national insurance on rental income. Picture: Getty

Kirstie Allsopp has slammed Rachel Reeves' proposed tax raid by comparing the Chancellor's actions to that of Blackadder character Baldrick.

The TV presenter was unhappy at Ms Reeves' reported plans to tax landlords more by imposing national insurance on rental income. The levy hike is one of several measures the Chancellor is considering to raise revenue in her upcoming budget, as she looks to plug the £41 billion shortfall while obtaining to her self-imposed fiscal rules. Upon hearing the reports, Ms Allsopp lashed out at the Labour politician and called the idea “economically destabilising. It's literally like having the economy run by Baldrick". Blackadder’s loveable sidekick was famous for his hapless ideas, which he would always describe as a “cunning plan".

The Location Location Location star continued: “She keeps on coming up with the cunning plans and she needs to go and sit in a corner and think about how to save money and improve the economy, not constantly be taking money from people because this will impact tenants.” Allies of Ms Reeves are said to have argued the proposals avoid breaking the Labour pledge not to raise VAT, income tax or NICs because they simply expand the income to which national insurance is applied. Read more: Angela Rayner 'dodged £40,000 in stamp duty' as house row over seaside second home deepens Read more: Energy bills to rise for millions as price cap increases by 2 per cent in October Officials say No 11 hopes to raise £2 billion from these proposals, as they search for ways to generate cash amid dire warnings about the state of the public finances. Ms Allsopp's disapproval was echoed by the National Residential Landlords Association, who said the hike would hit renters hard. Chief executive Ben Beadle said: "Further punitive tax hikes on the rental sector will lead only to rents going up, hitting the very households the Government wants to protect. "It would come on top of last year’s increase to stamp duty on homes purchased to rent and proposals expecting landlords to pay up to £15,000 on energy efficiency improvements to properties."