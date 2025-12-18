The singer, who died a week before Christmas in 2000, was surfacing from a scuba dive off the coast of Mexico when she was run over by a speedboat

By Henry Moore

Fairytale of New York singer Kirsty MacColl’s ex-husband has branded the star’s death a “cover-up” 25 years after the tragic boating accident that killed her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer, who died a week before Christmas in 2000, was surfacing from a scuba dive off the coast of Mexico with her two sons when a speedboat hit her, killing her instantly. MacColl’s ex-husband has now cast further doubt over the circumstances of her death ahead of the release of a new version of Fairytale of New York. Steve Lillywhite, 70, told the Sun: “They said that it was a young kid driving, but no one believes that. Read more: Bruce Willis’ daughter gives heartbreaking update on Die Hard star’s battle with dementia Read more: Ex-British soldier accused of Kenya septic tank murder insists he is innocent

Kirsty MacColl was killed in a speedboat accident in 2000. Pictured here in about 1989. Picture: Alamy

“I think they just didn’t want to have an enormous lawsuit because he was one of the richest guys in Mexico.” Mr Lillywhite went on to suggest the boat could be traced to billionaire Mexican businessman Guillermo González Nova rather than 26-year-old Jose Cen Yam who was found to be sailing at the time. Yam was sentenced to just two years and 10 months in prison, but ultimately evaded jail time by paying a small fine of just £61. MacColl’s family have been vocally critical of the verdict, calling Yam a "fall guy" and saying "no one was really held accountable for what happened". They referred to eyewitness statements which contradicted Yam's claim of being at the helm, and claimed the boat had been driven much faster than admitted. Mr Lillywhite’s comments come just weeks after Kirsty's youngest son, Louis, opened up about the impact the tragedy had on his life and the panic of the moments after the incident.

Shane McGowan and the Pogues performing at the Orpheum Theater in Boston - Kirsty MacColl was known for her duet on the Christmas hit 'Fairytale of New York' with Pogues singer Shane MacGowan. Picture: Alamy