Muir scored 76.05 on her final run in the women’s ski slopestyle competition.

Great Britain's Kirsty Muir appears dejected after the Freestyle Skiing, Women's Freeski Slopestyle Final at the Livigno Snow Park. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Kirsty Muir missed out on Great Britain’s first medal of the Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics by less than half a point at the Livigno Snow Park.

Muir scored 76.05 on her final run in the women’s ski slopestyle competition, agonisingly short of the 76.46 of Canadian third-place incumbent Megan Oldham, with just the top ranked two to go. Fourth place will come as a relative disappointment for the 19-year-old Muir, who broke down in tears afterwards, considering she had won the prestigious Aspen X Games two weeks ago with a score of 93.66. That would have been enough to win Olympic gold with room to spare, with Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud retaining her title with a best of 86.96, and Chinese superstar Eileen Gu second on 86.58. Read more: Trump brands US Olympic skier Hunter Hess a 'real loser' after athlete shares mixed feelings about representing country Read more: JD Vance booed as he appears on screen with wife at Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan

Great Britain's Kirsty Muir practicing before the Freestyle Skiing. Picture: Alamy

Muir had touched down on her first run and ranked sixth after a relatively safe second run that scored 63.01, with only the best of each athlete’s final runs counting towards their final ranking. She said: "I'm obviously a bit sad. I'm not disappointed but it's just a tough place. I had a bit of difficulties in the first two runs. I got a bit annoyed at myself after my second. I put myself back to the moment, kept myself before my third run. "I'm proud I put a run down. But obviously I really did want to be on that podium but I'm going to try and take the positives I can."

