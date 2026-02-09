Kirsty Muir misses out on first GB medal by tiny fraction in slopestyle final
Muir scored 76.05 on her final run in the women’s ski slopestyle competition.
Kirsty Muir missed out on Great Britain’s first medal of the Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics by less than half a point at the Livigno Snow Park.
Listen to this article
Muir scored 76.05 on her final run in the women’s ski slopestyle competition, agonisingly short of the 76.46 of Canadian third-place incumbent Megan Oldham, with just the top ranked two to go.
Fourth place will come as a relative disappointment for the 19-year-old Muir, who broke down in tears afterwards, considering she had won the prestigious Aspen X Games two weeks ago with a score of 93.66.
That would have been enough to win Olympic gold with room to spare, with Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud retaining her title with a best of 86.96, and Chinese superstar Eileen Gu second on 86.58.
Read more: Trump brands US Olympic skier Hunter Hess a 'real loser' after athlete shares mixed feelings about representing country
Read more: JD Vance booed as he appears on screen with wife at Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan
Muir had touched down on her first run and ranked sixth after a relatively safe second run that scored 63.01, with only the best of each athlete’s final runs counting towards their final ranking.
She said: "I'm obviously a bit sad. I'm not disappointed but it's just a tough place. I had a bit of difficulties in the first two runs. I got a bit annoyed at myself after my second. I put myself back to the moment, kept myself before my third run.
"I'm proud I put a run down. But obviously I really did want to be on that podium but I'm going to try and take the positives I can."
Muir, who made her Olympic debut as a 17-year-old in Beijing, will get another medal chance later in the Games when she competes in the ski Big Air.
She said: "I just need to have a moment to process. I don't want to dwell on it too much. I've got at least a day or so until I hit the big air. So I'm going to go through this, accept it and try and find the positives that I can from it and then completely reset because the big air is just a completely different competition.
"I've got lots of people to help me. I've got my family, I've got my boyfriend, my coaches, physio, all the team here. My mum's at home so I can call her. I've got a sports psych that I can talk to that's been very helpful over the last few months. So I've got lots of people I can talk to and lots of people that are here."