KitKat maker Nestle has said it is considering options after its Russian business was seized by president Vladimir Putin and placed in temporary administration.

Putin made a presidential decree late on Thursday to take control of Nestle’s Russian assets, alongside those of French supermarket chain Auchan.

It is thought to mark the Kremlin’s largest takeover of foreign corporate assets since at least 2024.

Swiss food giant Nestle – which makes a raft of household food brands also including Nescafe and Cheerios – said on Friday it was “assessing the situation and its options”.

The firm said: “Nestle is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect its rights and ensure continuity of business operations in the interests of all stakeholders, particularly its employees.”

The move by Russia comes amid mounting tensions with Europe.

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