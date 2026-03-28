More than 400,000 KitKats are "nowhere to be found" after they were stolen while en route to Poland earlier this week.

Swiss food giant Nestle says about 413,793 bars of its KitKat chocolate brand were stolen after leaving its production site in Italy.

The company, based in Vevey, said in a statement on Friday that "the vehicle and its load are still nowhere to be found".

The shipment of the crunchy bars, made of waffles covered with chocolate, disappeared last week while en route between production and distribution locations.

The chocolate bars were to be distributed throughout Europe.

The missing bars could enter unofficial sales channels across European markets, the company said, but if this does happen, all products can be traced using the unique batch code assigned to individual bars.

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