Taka Waititi's adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro novel starring Jenna Ortega is panned by critics

By William Mata

Critics have shown no mercy to Klara and the Sun after its London premiere, with the Taka Waititi-directed adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's novel being greeted with an array of one-star reviews.

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Lead actress Jenna Ortega was at the London premiere for the film, which was hotly anticipated, with the 2021 sci-fi novel being nominated for that year's Booker Prize. Ortega stars as the eponymous artificial friend in a futuristic world, as she is chosen by her sick child companion Josie (Mia Tharia). Klara, who is unboxed without any knowledge of society, learns the ways of the world alongside Josie's mother Chrissie (Amy Adams). But reviews have been unkind, with the Telegraph, Guardian and Times among those to give Klara and the Sun one star. Here is a round-up ahead of the UK release of the film on October 23. Read also: Why has Tom Cruise's Digger had such a poor opening weekend?

Director Taika Waititi poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film "Klara and the Sun" as part of the London film festival in London, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Klara and the Sun review round-up Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian called Klara and the Sun "a slice of sentimental whimsy-futurism and non-satire," giving it one star. "Klara and the Sun is soft-centred sci-fi-lite, simultaneously demanding we laugh at its (unfunny) humour and wipe away a tear at its pass-agg poignancy," he wrote. "It’s a hopeless film, slippery and mendacious, full of gross Hallmark sentiment," Kevin Maher wrote in his similarly unforgiving one-star review for The Times. He took aim at Ortega's performance, calling the Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star "bland" and blamed Waititi for taking out his preferred parts of the film. The Telegraph makes it a hat trick of one-star reviews, with Tim Robey calling the source material combined with Waititi's direction a "match made in hell," saying his film Jojo Rabbit was the opposite of how this film should have been pitched. He wrote: "Whatever one made of the book (I was agnostic), it didn’t deserve to have Waititi come trampling all over it, first by milking it for a whole hour of simpering, saucer-eyed comedy that isn’t, even once, successfully funny."

Jenna Ortega poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film "Klara and the Sun" as part of the London film festival in London, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy