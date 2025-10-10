The boss of Klarna has said artificial intelligence (AI) has allowed it to cut its workforce in half and stop hiring, as he predicted the technology will spell the end to “excessive profits” in the banking industry.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and chief executive of the buy now, pay later giant, said he was trying to be more “honest” on the topic than others in his position.

Speaking in an interview to Bloomberg Television, the boss said: “I feel there is a massive shift coming to knowledge work – and it’s not just in banking, it’s in society at large.”

“I think society is going to have to figure out what are we going to do,” he said, adding that while jobs will be created in the future, there will be a short-term impact on roles like translators which he said can largely be done by AI.

Mr Siemiatkowski said Klarna had shrunk its workforce from 7,400 people to about 3,000, while at the same time growing revenues and customers.

“So, we’re simply not recruiting, which means that we can avoid doing lay-offs,” he told the news channel.

