Rap group Kneecap have been banned from entering Canada for allegedly "glorifying terrorist organisations".

Irish rap group Kneecap have threatened legal action against a Canadian government official after being refused entry to the country. Canada’s parliamentary secretary for combatting crime, Vince Gasparro, said the band had been deemed ineligible to enter Canada because of their conduct. Read More: Kneecap rapper appears in court on terror charges after 'displaying Hezbollah flag' Read More: Kneecap forced to cancel upcoming US tour dates due to UK court hearing

The trio had been scheduled to play four concerts in Toronto and Vancouver next month. In a video posted on social media. Mr Gasparro said members of Kneecap were denied because of “actions and statements that violate Canadian law.” He accused the group of amplifying political violence and showing support for Hezbollah and Hamas. Mr Gasparro said: “Advocating for political violence, glorifying terrorist organisations and displaying hate symbols that directly target the Jewish community are not protected forms of expression and will not be tolerated by our government.” Kneecap hit back on X, calling the allegations “wholly untrue and deeply malicious.”

They said: “Your comments about us are wholly untrue and deeply malicious. We will not accept it. No member of Kneecap has been convicted of ANY crime in ANY country EVER.” The band added: “We have today instructed our lawyers to initiate action against you. We will be relentless in defending ourselves against baseless accusations to silence our opposition to genocide being committed by Israel. "When we beat you in court, which we will, we will donate every cent to assist some of the thousands of child amputees in Gaza.” During Glastonbury Festival in June, frontman Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, also known as Mo Chara, accused Israel of committing war crimes. Israel denies that accusation. Kneecap has previously insisted they do not support Hamas or Hezbollah, saying they condemn “all attacks on civilians, always.” In May, Mr Ó hAnnaidh was charged with a terrorism offence in Britain after allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a London gig in November 2024. He denied the charge, claiming the flag had been thrown on stage during the performance. Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring is expected to decide later this month whether the case can go ahead.