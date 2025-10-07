Mr O hAnnaidh was charged with the alleged display of a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London gig last November

Kneecap Member Mo Chara Attends Woolwich Crown Court Hearing London. Picture: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

By Chay Quinn

The Crown Prosecution Service is seeking to appeal the decision to throw out the terrorism charges against Kneecap rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh.

The CPS will seek to overturn the decision of chief magistrate Paul Goldspring, who ruled that the charge brought against the rapper, who performs as Mo Chara, was “unlawful” and that he had no jurisdiction to try the case. The decision related to a technicality in how the charges were brought. Mr O hAnnaidh had been charged with the alleged display of a flag in support of proscribed terrorist group Hezbollah at a London gig last November. The CPS said in a short statement it would be appealing against the decision because "we believe there is an important point of law which needs to be clarified". Read more: Kneecap walk free on a technicality - and that’s a national disgrace, writes Chris Philp Read more: Terror case against Kneecap rapper Liam O hAnnaidh dropped following legal blunder by CPS staff

After his case was thrown out, the controversial musician told prime minister Sir Keir Starmer "better luck next time". After his court appearance, O hAnnaidh said: “Even if it had went to court we would have won anyway. “We constantly fall into using the buzz words, but it was a complete circus. It was a carnival distraction from what’s actually going on.”

O hAnnaidh was charged in May, a month after counter-terrorism police investigated footage of a member allegedly calling for the death of British MPs at a November 2023 gig, with another video allegedly showing a band member shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”. The Metropolitan Police were made aware of the two videos a few days after the group’s second performance at Coachella music festival in California on April 18 where they displayed messages that accused Israel of genocide and war crimes against Palestinians. O hAnnaidh said: “The reason this became so widespread was because of Coachella, because the fact is, the mainstream media and the Zionist lobby were worried. “They don’t want to believe and they don’t want to portray it on any kind of stage or platform that young Americans are in support of Palestinians.”