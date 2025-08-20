Kneecap rapper arrives in court on terror charges after 'displaying Hezbollah flag'
A member of rap group Kneecap has arrived in court as he faces allegations of supporting a proscribed terror organisation.
Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, is accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig in November last year.
He was swamped by photographers as he arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court, taking the 27-year-old more than a minute to enter the court building as security officers attempted to usher him through the front entrance.
Hundreds of supporters with flags and banners greeted the Kneecap rapper with cheers as he made his way from a silver people-carrier to the building.
Fans held signs which read “Free Mo Chara” while others waved Palestine and Irish flags before the rapper’s arrival at court.
Chants of “free, free, Mo Chara” could also be heard over a megaphone which was repeated by the crowd.
The Metropolitan Police imposed conditions limiting where the demonstration outside the court can take place, saying they were needed to “prevent serious disruption”.
The rap group blasted the move as a “calculated political decision” that was “designed to try and portray support for Kneecap as somehow troublesome” and “asked supporters to go out of your way to be compliant with all instructions issued, irrespective of how pitiful”.
O hAnnaidh received a rockstar welcome when he appeared at the same court in June, supported by fellow bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and J J O Dochartaigh.
He was greeted by a festival-like atmosphere for his first court appearance, with dozens of fans waving flags, playing drums and one supporter setting off a smoke canister.
The court previously heard the 27-year-old defendant is “well within his rights” to voice his opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict, but the alleged incident at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, was a “wholly different thing”.
Speaking outside the court, a spokesperson for the band said: "Over 18 countries, 100,000 fans, 80 concerts, not a single complaint.
"Around the world Kneecap are hailed as heroes for speaking truth to power.
"The truth was outed. This was a rushed prosecution following the Coachella performance where Kneecap did not shy away from speaking truth to power.
"Oppression fears the freedom of expression but the reality is Kneecap would stand up to the freedom of expresssion and they will defend their rights. Not only the rights of them but the rights of artists and people all around the world.
"And it's not new for Irish people to be prosecuted under special powers and terrorism acts. But friends, fans, family do not be afraid we are on the right side of history.
"The more they come after Kneecap the louder we will get. If the British Government had any sense of history they will know they have already lost."
Mr O Caireallain also told fans on the court steps: "We'll be at Glastonbury on Saturday. 'If you'll not there we'll be on the BBC if anyone watches the BBC. We've got Wembley in September but most importantly: Free, Free Palestine."
Chants of "free free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free'" were heard as a van drove past with a sign that read: "More blacks, more dogs, more Irish, Mo Chara".
The band had described the prosecution as a 'witch hunt' in a post on X yesterday, which included a billboard with the above slogan - echoing the racist 'no blacks, no dogs, no Irish' signs commonplace in the windows of rooming houses in London in the 1950s.
O hAnnaidh is yet to enter a plea to the charge.