Kneecap Member Mo Chara Attends Woolwich Crown Court Hearing London. Picture: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Kneecap rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh has told the Prime Minister "better luck next time" after a terrorism case against him was thrown out due to a technical error in the way he was charged.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The musician, 27, from Belfast, was charged with the alleged display of a flag in support of proscribed terrorist group Hezbollah at a London gig last November. Sitting at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said the charge brought against O hAnnaidh was “unlawful” and that he had no jurisdiction to try the case. After his court appearance, O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, told Virgin Media News: “Even if it had went to court we would have won anyway. “We constantly fall into using the buzz words, but it was a complete circus. It was a carnival distraction from what’s actually going on.” Read more: Kneecap walk free on a technicality - and that’s a national disgrace, writes Chris Philp Read more: Terror case against Kneecap rapper Liam O hAnnaidh dropped following legal blunder by CPS staff

Kneecap Member Mo Chara Attends Woolwich Crown Court Hearing London. Picture: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

O hAnnaidh was charged in May, a month after counter-terrorism police investigated footage of a member allegedly calling for the death of British MPs at a November 2023 gig, with another video allegedly showing a band member shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”. The Metropolitan Police were made aware of the two videos a few days after the group’s second performance at Coachella music festival in California on April 18 where they displayed messages that accused Israel of genocide and war crimes against Palestinians. O hAnnaidh said: “The reason this became so widespread was because of Coachella, because the fact is, the mainstream media and the Zionist lobby were worried. “They don’t want to believe and they don’t want to portray it on any kind of stage or platform that young Americans are in support of Palestinians.”

Kneecap Member Mo Chara Attends Woolwich Crown Court Hearing London. Picture: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images