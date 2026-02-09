Anthony Esan, who was born in Nigeria and moved to the UK in 2009, had made several unsuccessful attempts to join the British Army in the years before his attack.

Anthony Esan pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

An unprovoked knife attack on a uniformed Army officer outside his home has been described in court as “vicious and deliberate”.

Anthony Esan, 25, is set to be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court for the attempted murder of Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton in Sally Port Gardens, near Brompton Barracks, Chatham, on July 23 2024. He was due to stand trial for the attack and possession of two bladed weapons this month, but pleaded guilty to the crimes in January. The prosecution's case was that Lt Col Teeton was targeted because of his appearance as a solider, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told the court at the beginning of the sentencing. Leading up to the attack, Esan had began online searches including for knives and about a terrorist attack that happened in West Africa, and TikTok videos of knife attacks in other countries. On July 16, he also searched "Woolwich soldier murdered" on the internet, which Ms Morgan said was plainly a reference to the attack on Lee Rigby in 2013.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Anthony Esan appearing at Medway Magistrates' Court in Chatham, Kent in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Ms Morgan said that Esan had an “interest” in knives, with packaging for two “Rambo” knives later recovered from his bedroom. Lt Col Teeton, who was stabbed repeatedly in the street outside his home, was dressed in an Army uniform, boots and beret at the time. Esan used two knives to inflict multiple stab wounds on Lt Col Teeton. Ms Morgan said it was “nothing short of miraculous” they were not fatal given their number, locations and the force with which they were inflicted.

