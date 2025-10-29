After a retrial at the Old Bailey, Lloyd-Hall was found guilty of murder by a majority of 11 to one

By Ella Bennett

A teenager has been found guilty of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the neck at a New Year’s Eve fireworks event.

“Lively and boisterous” Harry Pitman had been playfighting before he was attacked by Areece Lloyd-Hall on Primrose Hill, north London, on December 31 2023. The incident happened in front of a crowd of revellers gathered in the popular park to watch fireworks over the River Thames on December 31 2023. Lloyd-Hall, now aged 18, pushed forward and lunged at Harry with a pointed dagger, metres from where uniformed police officers were stationed. In “shocking” mobile phone footage played in court, a knife sheath is seen to fly through the air during the fast-paced incident. Read more: Small boat migrant jailed for life for stabbing bank customer to death in unprovoked random attack Read more: Prison nurse, 27, suspended over 'fling with drug-dealing killer' in England's worst jail

Harry Pitman was killed in the attack at New Year’s Eve fireworks. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Police officers conduct a search on Primrose Hill in Camden, north London, where 16-year-old Harry Pitman died. Picture: Alamy

Harry holds his neck, his white T-shirt covered in blood, as he pushes through crowds calling to officers for “help”. He collapsed and died minutes later, shortly before midnight. College student Lloyd-Hall, who was 16 at the time, claimed he thought he had only hit Harry with the sheath in an attempt to get Harry away from him. He said: “I did not want him to lose his life. “I feel horrible for what I caused. It was not my intention.” He said he ran off not realising what had happened because he was holding a knife and knew there were police officers nearby. Jurors were told Lloyd-Hall was suffering from cannabis-induced paranoia and may have suffered post-traumatic stress disorder triggered by witnessing the aftermath of an earlier stabbing and the loss of a friend to knife crime in June 2023.

