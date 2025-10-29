Weapons could be handed over in knife surrender bins or local police stations

Tougher age verification checks and online sales rules for buying knives are other measures also expected to be introduced under the Crime and Policing Bill. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Tens of thousands of knives have been seized by police and handed in through surrender schemes as the mother of a murdered teenager said “real change is happening”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nearly 60,000 blades have been taken away in England and Wales as part of Government efforts to halve knife crime within a decade, as latest data shows knife murders have dropped in the last year. Some 7,512 weapons were removed through the month-long ninja sword surrender scheme before the blades were banned from August under Ronan’s Law. The law change is named after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was yards away from his Wolverhampton home when he was murdered with a ninja sword in a case of mistaken identity back in 2022. Tougher age verification checks and online sales rules for buying knives are other measures also expected to be introduced under the Crime and Policing Bill currently going through Parliament. Read More: Afghan migrant, 22, charged with murder after 49-year-old dog walker stabbed to death in Uxbridge

The scene after a double stabbing on Cradley Heath High Street in the East Midlands in August 2025. Picture: Alamy

Ronan’s family and mother Pooja Kanda have been campaigning for the ban and stronger measures since his death. Reacting to the seizures, Ms Kanda said: “Thanks to the new amnesty scheme, which took place a month before the ban was implemented, over 7,500 dangerous weapons have already been surrendered, and knife-enabled robberies have fallen nationally by 10%, with a nearly 30% drop in the West Midlands region. “Real change is happening — in memory of Ronan and for the safety of every young person.” Under the surrender scheme that ran in July, weapons could be handed over in knife surrender bins or local police stations, and anti-knife crime campaigner Faron Paul, of FazAmnesty, toured London, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester in an “amnesty van” to help get rid of dangerous blades. Some 47,795 zombie knives and machetes were also surrendered last year, the Home Office said, while 3,334 knives were retrieved by Border Force and 618 through operations to tackle county lines drug dealing. There were no national knife surrender schemes in 2023/2024.

A prestige knife bin in Feltham, London. Picture: Alamy