Moment knife-wielding Afghan asylum seeker goes on destructive rampage in Morrisons
This shocking CCTV captures the moment a knife-wielding migrant smashes up a branch of Morrisons.
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Milad Panjshiri, 22, was captured on video storming into the shop in Bradford armed with a six-inch knife, trashing the aisles and threatening a worker.
At one point he shouted “I am mad with King Charles.”
He went up and down the supermarket aisles, knocking bottles from shelves, smashing them on the floor in front of horrified shoppers.
Dozens of people had to flee the supermarket and staff sounded the fire alarm.
Panjshiri stabbed cans with the knife and smashed wine bottles during the violent supermarket sweep on December 5 last year.
Police were called at 11am and he was arrested and the weapon was recovered.
Panishiri was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Recorder Tony Watkin described the incident as “something in the way of a rampage”.
“There can’t be that many more serious examples of offending of this nature than what happened on that day.”
Afghan national Panjshiri refused to leave his cell for sentencing and was dealt with in his absence. The judge said prison staff had expressed concerns over violence, psychosis, improvised weapons and non-engagement while he was in custody.