By Asher McShane

This shocking CCTV captures the moment a knife-wielding migrant smashes up a branch of Morrisons.

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Milad Panjshiri, 22, was captured on video storming into the shop in Bradford armed with a six-inch knife, trashing the aisles and threatening a worker. At one point he shouted “I am mad with King Charles.”

Milad Panjshiri went on a destructive rampage in a branch of Morrisons. Picture: CPS

He went up and down the supermarket aisles, knocking bottles from shelves, smashing them on the floor in front of horrified shoppers. Dozens of people had to flee the supermarket and staff sounded the fire alarm.

Panishiri was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Picture: West Yorkshire Police