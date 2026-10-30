The dramatic moment came as migrant crossing attempts resumed on Thursday following a three-week hiatus

By Issy Clarke

This is the moment that a knife-wielding man shouted "I will kill you" as he tried to board a migrant dinghy bound for the UK.

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Shocking footage shows a hooded man approaching a migrant vessel while waist-deep in water before pulling out a knife. One of the migrants aboard the dinghy tries to kick him away, leading the man to drop the knife from his hand into the water behind him. Moments later, he secures a spot on the boat at Hardelot, northern France, before it departs for the UK. A call of “I will kill you” was heard as French rescue boats hovered in the background just a short distance away. Read more: Horrifying moment man throws petrol bomb at London migrant hotel Read more: Government to reimburse police force with £800,000 after small boat migrant landings sparked protests

Shocking footage shows a hooded man approaching a migrant vessel while waist-deep in water before pulling out a knife. Picture: PA

The dramatic moment came as migrant crossing attempts resumed on Thursday following a three-week hiatus, amid high sea swell and wind in the Channel. After three boats successfully crossed, the total number of arrivals for 2026 stood at 21,198, according to Home Office figures. Some 263 migrants arrived in the UK on Thursday as Channel crossing attempts continued after a three-week hiatus – with one boat customised in the colours of the Kurdish flag. Several children were among a large group of people wearing life-jackets who were seen being brought ashore in Dover, Kent, as better weather brought calmer crossing conditions.

The UK-bound dinghy left northern France on Thursday. Picture: PA

This is down 43% on this time last year (36,954) and 29% below the figure at this stage in 2024 (29,867). With just over two months of the year to go, and with crossings typically lower during late autumn and winter, the data suggests the total number of crossings in 2026 is unlikely to surpass the figure for 2025. A boat that launched from Belgium on Thursday was reportedly coloured red, white and green with a golden sun emblem of the Kurdish flag. It is not clear if it was one of the boats that successfully crossed the Channel.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover, Kent, from a Border Security Command vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Friday October 30, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Iraqi Kurds are believed to be key players in Channel dinghy crossings. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said on X: “We now have gangs painting the boats their national colours. They are taking the piss. “We’re being invaded from Calais, Normandy – and now Belgium too. “I will deploy the Royal Navy and stop the boats forever.”

Tentative de depart de migrants vers l'Angleterre a Sainte-Cecile, des familles avec de nombreux enfants en bas ageMigrants, including families with many young children, attempt to cross the Channel to England from Sainte-Cécile, northern France. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy

Downing Street said it was not aware of the specific dinghy. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are not complacent. We know that there’s more to do. “I haven’t seen that particular incident, but as the Prime Minister has said, we know there’s more work to do, and we’ll work with international partners.” A Home Office spokesperson said: “We have made progress tackling the small boats. Crossings are down significantly, and we have just recorded the lowest number of summer arrivals since 2020.