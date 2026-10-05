Abdullah Albadri, 34, has been sentenced at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum of 20 years

Abdullah Albadri, 34, has been jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years. Picture: Metropolitan Police handout

By Issy Clarke

A small boat migrant has been jailed for life after attempting to break into the Israeli embassy to launch a knife attack.

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Abdullah Albadri, 34, was sentenced at the Old Bailey for life with a minimum of 20 years following the attempted attack on 28 April 2025. He had arrived in the UK from France on a small boat three weeks earlier. Jurors were told he had tried to get into the embassy grounds in Kensington, west London, to “exact revenge” for the killing of children in Gaza. Kuwait-born Abdullah Albadri, 34, was tackled by armed police after he leapt up an embassy fence armed with two 4in knives. Read more: Two migrants dead and two women badly burned trying to reach UK - as 12 protesters arrested following clash with police Read more: Green leader Zack Polanski banned from Israel after party passed motion declaring 'Zionism is racism'

On Monday, Mrs Justice Lambert KC sentenced Albadri to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years. The court heard the sentence was adjusted to 18 years and 207 days less time served on remand. Albadri appeared emotionless in the dock as the sentence was read out. The court previously heard Albadri was refused asylum after he twice entered the UK in small boats in August 2021 and April 2025. Earlier this year a jury at the Old Bailey, which deliberated for nearly 14 hours, found him guilty of preparation of terrorist acts and possession of two bladed articles. The defendant, who was born into the stateless Arabian Bedoon tribe, said he had been jailed and mistreated for campaigning for human rights in Kuwait. On the morning of 28 April he was captured on CCTV walking from Kilburn, west London, to the embassy with his head covered by dark sunglasses and a distinctive red and white headscarf. Just before 6pm, Albadri arrived outside the embassy in Kensington Palace Gardens and made a gesture like a salute before he jumped up the 8ft high metal fence.

Abdullah Albadri . Picture: CPS Handout

Within seconds, two armed diplomatic protection officers reached up and grabbed the defendant, pulling him to the ground. Pc Libby Chessor told jurors it had been “challenging” pulling Albadri off the fence because he had been holding on “quite strongly”. She said: “The way he was walking towards the embassy, the things he was saying, how quickly he jumped up, I believed it was his intent to get over that railing.” Two red-handled 4in long knives with serrated blades were seized along with pieces of paper including a “martyrdom note”. On police body-worn video shown in court, Albadri indicated he had “got my weapons”.