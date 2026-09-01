Knife-wielding woman shot dead by police after stabbing two people at random in New York City’s Times Square
A knife-wielding woman was shot dead by police after stabbing a man and woman at random in Times Square.
Listen to this article
The attacker, identified as Pamela Cisneros, is reported to have pulled two knives from a bag before stabbing two people in the abdomen at the tourist hotspot in Manhattan in New York.
Cisneros, 49, was known to authorities as suffering from mental health issues, according to Jessica Tisch, the commissioner of the New York City Police Department (NYPD).
She stabbed a 68-year-old man, before turning to stab the female victim, 32, who later died of her injuries.
Police gave her multiple commands to drop the knives, but she refused and threatened to kill police officers.
“During the encounter, she told the officers, ‘I’m not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you’," Ms Tisch said.
She then charged at police who opened fire and shot her dead.
The NYPD said that the incident involved an “officer-involved shooting” at 4.27pm local time.
Horrified tourists filmed the incident unfold and some footage was posted onto social media.
The shooting occurred just outside One Times Square, the building where the annual New Year’s Eve ball-drop celebration is hosted.