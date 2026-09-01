A knife-wielding woman was shot dead by police after stabbing a man and woman at random in Times Square.

The attacker, identified as Pamela Cisneros, is reported to have pulled two knives from a bag before stabbing two people in the abdomen at the tourist hotspot in Manhattan in New York.

Cisneros, 49, was known to authorities as suffering from mental health issues, according to Jessica Tisch, the commissioner of the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

She stabbed a 68-year-old man, before turning to stab the female victim, 32, who later died of her injuries.

Police gave her multiple commands to drop the knives, but she refused and threatened to kill police officers.