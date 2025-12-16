The girl, 11, was leaving the Lego store with her mother when she was attacked from behind

Ioan Pintaru stabbed the 11-year=-old girl who was on holiday in London from Australia. Picture: Facebook

By Alex Storey

A Romanian man who "furiously and repeatedly" stabbed an Australian child in Leicester Square has been detained indefinitely in a high security mental hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 11-year-old victim had been leaving the Lego store when she was placed in a headlock and stabbed eight times from behind by Ioan Pintaru. The girl, who was on holiday with her mother at the time and can't be named for legal reasons, later told police she thought she was going to die. She sustained injuries to her face, neck and chest, of which required plastic surgery. Read more: Teenage boy arrested on suspicion of the murder after girl, 9, found dead in Weston-super-Mare home Read more: Liverpool parade attacker Paul Doyle jailed for 21 years six months for ploughing his car into fans during anger-fuelled rampage

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Pintaru. Picture: Alamy

Pintaru, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty in October to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife. On Tuesday at the Old Bailey, he was sentenced to a hospital order under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act and a restriction order under Section 41, meaning he can be detained indefinitely. Prosecutor Heidi Stonecliffe KC said the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, described in an interview with police how she felt something crash into her from behind and hit her on the head. Ms Stonecliffe said: "She felt the defendant’s arm wrap itself around her. "His weight was on her. She said in the interview that at that moment she thought she was going to die. "She felt the defendant stab her in the face and felt the blood from the wound running down her face. She was understandably terrified." Her mother, who watched court proceedings over a video-link, told police she saw Pintaru "furiously and repeatedly" stabbing her daughter.

The girl told police afterwards she "thought she was going to die.". Picture: Alamy

The woman said his arm was moving like a "jackhammer" using "as much force as he could" and that she thought 'he was trying to kill her" with a "crazed and vacant" expression. She added that he was "wide-eyed and manic like nothing was going to stop him." Judge Richard Marks KC said: "A victim impact statement from (the victim's) mother described how when the incident unfolded in front of her she believed with absolute certainty that she was watching her daughter being killed in front of her, and how she relives that moment over and over." "She feels a deep sense of guilt for not having been able to protect her daughter and she finds it extremely difficult to allow her independence." Pintaru originally faced a charge of attempted murder but the prosecution decided that his psychosis at the time of the offence meant it could not be proven that he had an intent to kill, the court heard. A security guard working at nearby shop TWG Tea, named as Abdullah, intervened and was able to grab the hand holding the knife, leading to Pintaru dropping the weapon, which Abdullah then kicked away. The guard and two other men were able to pin Pintaru down before police arrived minutes later and arrested him. A nurse walking past help stem the victim’s bleeding. The judge commended Abdullah for his bravery and ordered that he be rewarded with £1,000 from public funds. The court heard the girl, now 13, has recovered physically from her wounds but "invisible scars" remain. "She is deeply conscious of her scars," Ms Stonecliffe said. "The psychological effects of this incident will remain with (her) for the rest of her life."

Police at the scene. Picture: Alamy