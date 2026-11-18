Ellis Anim-Annor was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

Ellis Anim-Annor, who has been found guilty of a fatal stabbing outside a tenpin bowling alley. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Ella Bennett

A man has been found guilty of a fatal stabbing during an altercation outside a bowling alley after celebrating Valentine’s Day.

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Ellis Anim-Annor, 29, claimed he was acting in self-defence and to protect his girlfriend when he fatally injured Lorik Abazi, 22, in Croydon, south London, in the early hours of February 15. An Old Bailey jury deliberated for nearly 12 hours to find Anim-Annor, from Bromley, south London, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter. The jury also acquitted Anim-Annor of wounding a second man with intent, convicting him of the lesser alternative offence of unlawful wounding by a majority of 10 to one. The court had previously heard how the defendant and his girlfriend, Ines Bernado, had been celebrating Valentine’s Day at Tenpin Croydon Bowling Alley where Mr Abazi, his partner and friends had also gone. Read more: Mother's desperate plea for help after autistic son detained in Cambodian jail while on his travels Read more: Forensic expert says Jeffrey Epstein’s prison death was homicide, not suicide

Lorik Abazi was fatally injured in Croydon. Picture: Handout

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC had said there was no trouble inside the venue and both groups left at about 1am, with the defendant going to a nearby drive-through McDonald’s restaurant. He then returned to the area and engaged in a confrontation with Mr Abazi’s party outside the bowling alley in the Valley Retail Park car park, it was alleged. Mr Orchard told jurors: “The reason behind the confrontation is not entirely clear. There is some suggestion one of Lorik’s group had earlier remarked on Ms Bernado’s appearance. “The confrontation escalated into a fight. The defendant had armed himself with a knife. “During the fight he used it to stab Lorik Abazi in the heart. Two other members of Lorik Abazi’s group also suffered slash or stab injuries.” Emergency services were called at 1.19am and Mr Abazi was treated at the scene and then taken to Croydon University Hospital, where he died at 2.01am.

An Old Bailey jury deliberated for nearly 12 hours. Picture: Mickey Lee/Alamy

The other injured men were treated at the scene and taken to St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south London. Giving evidence, Anim-Annor claimed he had acted in self-defence although he accepted he had the knife hidden in his pocket when he got out of his car. He told jurors he wanted to put on a “performance” for his partner and afterwards threw the weapon out of his car window. Following the verdict on Tuesday afternoon, Judge Rebecca Trowler KC ordered a report on the defendant’s dangerousness and adjourned sentencing until February 5. Anim-Annor was remanded into custody.