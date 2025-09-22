Four men were injured as members of the public and security staff intervened to stop a suspected knifeman in Leicester Square. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Four men were injured as members of the public and security staff intervened to stop a suspected knifeman in Leicester Square.

Emergency services were called to the scene in central London just after 1am on Sunday after reports of a man with a knife threatening members of the public. Videos on social media appear to show members of the public and security staff intervening and pinning someone to the ground. Four men, aged in their 20s and 30s, suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, the Metropolitan Police said. A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, affray and possession of a Class B drug, the force added. He has since been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police tape at the scene of an accident. Picture: Alamy

Former Met Police DCI David McKelvey, who is the chief executive of private firm My Local Bobby, said four of his security staff, who are paid for locally, were on the scene "very quickly". He said: "None of our staff were injured. "The ‘bobbies’ on duty were called, ran over to the scene, arrived very, very quickly, detained the suspect and called police." He added: "Two of the bobbies who were there had received a commendation from the police the day before in relation to a stabbing." A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "We were called at 01:08hrs on Sunday, September 21 to Leicester Square, Westminster to reports of a man with a knife threatening members of the public. "Officers attended and found four men, aged in their 20s and 30s, with injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. "A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, affray and possession of a Class B drug. He has since been detained under the Mental Health Act. "Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online, quoting CAD 445/21SEP. Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."