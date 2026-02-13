A knifeman has been shot dead in Paris after attempting to stab a police officer, sparking a counter-terror probe.

Emergency services attended an area close to the Arc de Triomphe in the city on Friday evening after reports that an individual had tried to attack an officer with a blade.

He was then shot three or four times in the chest and leg before being transported to the Georges Pompidou European Hospital in critical condition, according to reports.

The country's national anti-terrorism department has since launched an investigation and said the suspect, a French citizen in his 40s, died in hospital.

