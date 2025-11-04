Police have launched a manhunt after a young woman was stabbed in a London park on Monday night.

When they arrived, they found a woman, understood to be in her 20s, injured with stab wounds. There has been no update on her condition.

Met Officers were called to Elthorne Park in Islington, north London, just before 9pm following reports of a knife attack.

A police cordon has been set up around the park, and two forensics tent have been erected inside while detectives search for clues to help identify the attacker.

The park remains closed today as the force increased the number of officers on patrol in the area.

No arrests have been made so far.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "At around 8.55pm on Monday, November 3, police responded to reports of a stabbing in Elthorne Park, Islington.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene and a woman in her 20s was treated for stab wounds.

“She was taken to hospital and we await an update on her condition. No arrests have been made at this early stage and residents can expect to see an increase in officers in the local area while enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or online, quoting CAD7669/03NOV. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”