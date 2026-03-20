Manchester United are progressing in talks over new deals with Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire, according to reports.

The 20-year-old’s deal at Old Trafford expires in 2027, albeit with the option for a further year, and negotiations on a new contract are understood to be advancing.

Mainoo’s United future had looked up in the air not so long ago after falling down the pecking order under former boss Ruben Amorim, with the midfielder seeing a request to leave on loan rejected in August.

The pair have been ever-presents since Michael Carrick took the reins two months ago, with their impressive performances leading to a first England call-up under Thomas Tuchel on Friday.

Academy product Mainoo’s fresh terms, according to The Athletic, would be until 2031.

Maguire’s deal expires at the end of the season, but the centre-back looks set to extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

The 33-year-old joined from Leicester in an £80million move in 2019 and has reportedly been offered a one-year deal with the option of a further season.

United have already confirmed that Casemiro will leave at the end of his deal, while PA understands the club have no plans to renegotiate with Barcelona over a permanent switch for Marcus Rashford.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Vila and, after a summer spell in the Red Devils’ so-called ‘bomb squad’, joined the LaLiga champions for the 2025/26 campaign.

Rashford’s season-long loan deal includes an option to make the move permanent for a fee reported to be 30million euros (£25.85m).

Barca are said to be keen to make the Nou Camp switch permanent but also hope to negotiate terms – something United sources indicate they currently have no intention of doing.

Rashford has scored 10 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish leaders.

The England international’s big-money contract with boyhood club United runs until 2028.