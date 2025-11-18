The execution reportedly took place in front of women and children

By Alex Storey

A "big shot" couple have been executed in North Korea after accusations they were "arrogant" and "anti-republic" following the success of their business.

The pair, who were both in their 50s, were shot dead by a firing squad in an open space in the capital city of Pyongyang. Hundreds of onlookers, including children, were said to have been forced to watch the execution. It is believed that the couple ran a private operation that sold, repaired, and rented electric bicycles, battery-powered motorcycle parts, and ordinary bikes.

Despite being formally registered with the Central Committee of the General Federation of Trade Unions in Sadong District, reports say they made significant profits on the side and became known as "big shots." Complaints had previously been made towards them about the quality of their products, as well as their so-called arrogant behaviour and high wholesale prices. According to Daily NK, authorities accused them of violating the Rejection of Reactionary Thought and Culture Act. They were also alleged to have worked with an external organisation to illegally move foreign currency and spread anti-state messages, the Daily Mail reports. They were arrested in early August and were jointly interrogated before being given a death sentence in September. Around 20 people connected to them were reportedly given sentences of exile or reeducation. The execution, held at an open space in Mirim, was witnessed by residents who had been ordered to attend. A source said: "All managers, such as market managers and stall managers, were required to attend, so over 200 residents gathered at the time. "Residents who had no place to leave their children had no choice but to bring them out. Middle school students passing by also joined the adults without any resistance and witnessed the horrific scene." "It's clear that the intention is to show that anyone who goes even slightly beyond the limits permitted by the state can be punished as an example," the source added.