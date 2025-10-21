Kosovo is willing to set up return hubs for Britain in return for protection against threats from Russia and neighbouring Serbia

PM Keir Starmer during a press conference on immigration. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Kosovo has become the first country to offer to accept setting up ‘return hubs’ for Britain’s rejected asylum seekers.

Albin Kurti, the prime minister of Kosovo, said his country "wants to help the UK" and considers it its "duty" to assist with Britain's crackdown on illegal immigration. In return, Mr Kurti is asking for additional support to help strengthen its national security against threats from Russia and neighbouring Serbia. "We want to help the U.K. — we consider that that is our friendly and political duty. "We have limited capacity but still we want to help, and as we speak there is regular communication between our teams of state officials from our ministry of internal affairs and lawyers about how to do this smoothly for mutual benefit," he said in a meeting ahead of a key summit in London this week. It will be a boost to Sir Keir Starmer - as the Government seeks to crack down on small boats crossing the Channel.

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister, who is set to host Western Balkan leaders in the capital on Wednesday, has said establishing return hubs would not be a “silver bullet” for halting the crossings. But combined with other measures to tackle smuggling gangs and return those with no right to be in the UK, Sir Keir has said it would “allow us to bear down on this vile trade and make sure that we stop those people crossing the Channel”. If established, the return hubs will target failed asylum seekers who are seeking to frustrate their deportation or have lost their paperwork. By removing them to another country, the Government hopes to reduce their ability to find other reasons to prevent deportation, such as starting a family. It is also expected to act as a deterrent to further crossings, but differs from the previous government’s Rwanda scheme as it would only apply to failed asylum seekers who have exhausted their avenues for appeal. Kosovo is among nine countries being considered for the proposed return hubs scheme. It is the first country to confirm an interest in Sir Keir’s plan -and the Prime Minister could use Wednesday's summit to press other attendees to accept the proposal. Milojko Spajic, the prime minister of Montenegro, said his country would be open to negotiating a return hub deal if the UK significantly invested in its infrastructure.

Starmer has vowed to crack down on small boat Channel crossings. Picture: Getty