Netflix is looking to capitalise on its Oscar-winning movie’s success with a world tour.

Now, Netflix is in negotiations with concert ​promoters to stage a live show with performances of the ​songs from the film, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Winning the Academy ⁠Award for best original song, the movie’s ‘Golden’, KPop Demon Hunters has become Netflix's most-watched film, surpassing 500 million cumulative views.

KPop Demon Hunters, debuting in 2025, has achieved unprecedented success.

The tour would visit dozens of major cities, featuring shows in arenas with a ​capacity of 10,000 to 20,000.

A sequel to the film is reportedly in the works, with Netflix and Sony Pictures signing a production agreement targeting release in 2029.

A short film could be released before the sequel.

The tour would perform around the globe ahead of its release.

The original musical film ​follows the K-pop girl trio Huntrix as they navigate international stardom alongside hunting demons.

The breakout anthem "Golden", featuring vocal performances from EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, was propelled to No. 1 on ​the Billboard Hot 100.

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