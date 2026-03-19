KPop Demon Hunters set for global tour after Oscars success
KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s most-watched film ever
Netflix is looking to capitalise on its Oscar-winning movie’s success with a world tour.
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KPop Demon Hunters, debuting in 2025, has achieved unprecedented success.
Winning the Academy Award for best original song, the movie’s ‘Golden’, KPop Demon Hunters has become Netflix's most-watched film, surpassing 500 million cumulative views.
Now, Netflix is in negotiations with concert promoters to stage a live show with performances of the songs from the film, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Read more: School bans KPop Demon Hunters songs to protect ‘Christian ethos’
Read more: KPop Demon Hunters to get a sequel, Netflix announces
The tour would visit dozens of major cities, featuring shows in arenas with a capacity of 10,000 to 20,000.
A sequel to the film is reportedly in the works, with Netflix and Sony Pictures signing a production agreement targeting release in 2029.
A short film could be released before the sequel.
The tour would perform around the globe ahead of its release.
The original musical film follows the K-pop girl trio Huntrix as they navigate international stardom alongside hunting demons.
The breakout anthem "Golden", featuring vocal performances from EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, was propelled to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
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