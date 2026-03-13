KPop Demon Hunters to get a sequel, Netflix announces
The film is rated PG and was watched 236 million times in its first three months of release
Netflix smash-hit KPop Demon Hunters is getting a sequel, the streaming giant has announced.
No release date has been confirmed for the follow-up to Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, but it is expected to begin development soon.
This marks the first project under co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' new multi-year deal with the streaming company.
The announcement comes ahead of the Oscars this weekend, with the film expected to win at least one award.
Announcing the follow-up, Kang said: "I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters.
"There's so much more to this world we have built and I'm excited to show you. This is only the beginning."
The original film follows three KPop singers, Rumi, Mira and Zoey, as they battle fame and the forces of darkness.
The film’s biggest song, ‘Golden’, has already won a Grammy for best song written for visual media