Netflix smash-hit KPop Demon Hunters is getting a sequel, the streaming giant has announced.

No release date has been confirmed for the follow-up to Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, but it is expected to begin development soon.

This marks the first project under co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' new multi-year deal with the streaming company.

The announcement comes ahead of the Oscars this weekend, with the film expected to win at least one award.

