A British man was among six people shot dead in the Polish city "terror" attack by a rampaging gunman, who is also suspected of killing three members of his own family.

A man holds a candle as he stands at the main square in Krakow after the shooting. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A gunman suspected of killing six people in Krakow on Saturday has died in hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The local police force announced the perpetrator’s death on X on Monday morning. A British man was among six people shot dead in the Polish city “terror” attack by a rampaging gunman, who is also suspected of killing three members of his own family. Another Briton was among 16 people injured, including the perpetrator, after he opened fire in Krakow’s Main Square on Saturday afternoon. Four women and two men were killed, with local officials saying three of the women and one man were Polish. “We would like to inform you that the perpetrator of the tragic events died in hospital early this morning,” Malopolska Policja wrote on X. Read More: Burnham 'shocked and saddened' by Krakow shooting that left six dead, including Brit Read More: British citizen among six people killed in Krakow shooting as three more bodies found at suspect's home

Michal Oksinski is the 24-year-old identified by Polish authorities as the perpetrator of the terrorist attack. Picture: Independent Photo Agency Srl/Alamy

Police officers stand near the market square in Krakow, Poland. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The other man was British, while the nationality of the fourth woman remains unknown. Five foreign nationals from the UK, Portugal, Russia, Germany and Austria were among the wounded. Authorities also found three dead bodies at the 24-year-old suspected gunman’s family home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, a city about 93 miles north-east of Krakow. Police said on Sunday they were the bodies of his sister, mother and father, and they are believed to have been shot. Footage on social media shows an armed police officer approaching the gunman, who appears to be wearing tactical gear and lying on the ground with a rifle beside him.