A former deputy foreign minister for Russia warned that UK drone production sites could experience a "semi-military" incident

A Kremlin advisor has warned that UK factories could be at risk following a UK-Ukraine arms deal. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

An advisor to the Kremlin has said that UK factories producing drones for Ukraine could be attacked by “unknown sources.”

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Andy Burnham reacts as he looks at debris from a recent strike on Lukanivska market. Picture: Getty

When asked to elaborate, Fedorov said: “There are different discussions how it should look like – it might be so-called technical reaction, maybe some hackers attack from unknown source, not from official level of course. “There might be different political steps and I cannot exclude 100% that there might be some semi-military, for example.” Pressed to define “semi-military” he said: “For example, something might happen with enterprises, with the factories which are producing drones for Ukraine.” Asked whether this meant British factories in Britain being attacked militarily by Russia, the adviser said: “They could be attacked, not by Russia, but by… from unknown sources.” A GLOBSEC and the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT) report from 2025 found that Russia is building a network of "single use" civilian agents in Europe, made up of largely marginalised and economically unstable men, who are deployed to carry out criminal activity on behalf of the Russian state.

Aftermath of Russian drone attack on shopping centre in Kryvyi Rih. Picture: Getty

Last week, Russia said the UK will pay a price for its weapons agreements with Ukraine. Downing Street has called these threats “outrageous.” When asked whether his continued support of Ukraine may risk lives in the UK, Mr Burnham told LBC: “The risk obviously was to all of our security if we'd all just allowed Russia to do what it has done without supporting people here. That would have been the biggest risk, because then what would have happened next if, if we all did that?” When Burnham was questioned over Russia’s accusations that the UK is fueling the fire of the war, he asked: “Who started the fire?” During his visit, the Prime Minister urged Ukraine’s allies to send more interceptor missiles to Kyiv as Ukraine struggles under continued Russian bombardment. He co-chaired his first coalition of the willing meeting, where he said the group was doing “everything we can” to “dig into our own stocks and help others dig into their stocks”.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham (L) pose after signing a partnership deal on AI following a bilateral meeting. Picture: Getty