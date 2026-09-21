The win delivered the worst result for Chancellor Merz's mainstream conservative party since 1949

The Kremlin said on Monday that the far-right Alternative for Germany's (AfD) first place in a state election in northeastern Germany was in large part due to Berlin no longer buying cheap Russian gas and choosing to buy expensive US energy instead. Picture: Ramil Sitdikov / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Kremlin said on Monday that the far-right Alternative for Germany's (AfD) first place in a state election in northeastern Germany was in large part due to Berlin no longer buying cheap Russian gas and choosing to buy expensive US energy instead.

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AfD took first place in state elections in northeastern Germany on Sunday, voting projections showed, delivering the worst result for Chancellor Friedrich Merz's mainstream conservative party since 1949. "It's a disaster," Merz said after exit polls were published, although he signalled he would fight on as chancellor and continue his reform agenda after speculation that a bad result could prompt him to resign. The AfD was set to win 38.3 per cent in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, ahead of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) at 35.4 per cent, according to projections on ARD public television. Read more: Denmark says Nato will share responsibility for Arctic security under new Greenland deal Read more: Iran warns it will use new weapons and broaden war after Donald Trump threatened to 'blow the entire nation up'

Both parties were far ahead of Merz’s conservatives, who at the latest count had fallen to 4.9 per cent, below the 5 per cent threshold needed to enter the state parliament and indicating they may be excluded altogether. Sunday's result has given the AfD its second top-place finish this month at the state level. The party leads in national opinion polls but has been kept from power by the other main parties' refusal to work with it. The win delivered the worst result for Chancellor Merz's mainstream conservative party since 1949. "The decline in the competitiveness of the German economy is largely due to Germany's decision to stop buying cheap Russian gas and instead purchase much more expensive gas from other countries, primarily the United States, at times paying several times more on the spot market," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.