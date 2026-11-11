Counter Terrorism Policing said the suspect remains in custody at a London police station.

By Rebecca Henrys

The Kremlin has said that Russia had no connection to a senior US Army soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of assisting Russian intelligence.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 41-year-old man was detained near Gloucester on Tuesday on suspicion of offences under the National Security Act 2023. Police are searching two locations in Gloucestershire, while the investigation is being carried out alongside US authorities, the FBI and the US military. Counter Terrorism Policing said the suspect remains in custody at a London police station. Asked to comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We have absolutely nothing to do with this, and it has absolutely nothing to do with us." Read more: US defence secretary Pete Hegseth survives impeachment attempt after Republicans row in behind Pentagon chief Read more: RAF Fairford terror plot 'mastermind' ordered attacks on London's Jewish community from US jail on FaceTime, prosecutors say

FBI Director Kash Patel said: “This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies. "While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message – this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners." Mr Patel added that the FBI had made 167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests over the last 21 months. “This significant arrest and investigation is a result of close collaboration between UK and US authorities," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing. She continued: "The allegations are serious and our investigation is very much ongoing. "This activity demonstrates the strength of our UK and US law enforcement and national security partnerships, and I commend the work of all the teams involved."

Counter Terrorism Policing said the suspect remains in custody at a London police station. Picture: Philip Ingram/Alamy