Kremlin denies links to senior US Army soldier arrested in UK over suspected spying for Russia
Counter Terrorism Policing said the suspect remains in custody at a London police station.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
The Kremlin has said that Russia had no connection to a senior US Army soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of assisting Russian intelligence.
Listen to this article
The 41-year-old man was detained near Gloucester on Tuesday on suspicion of offences under the National Security Act 2023.
Police are searching two locations in Gloucestershire, while the investigation is being carried out alongside US authorities, the FBI and the US military.
Counter Terrorism Policing said the suspect remains in custody at a London police station.
Asked to comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We have absolutely nothing to do with this, and it has absolutely nothing to do with us."
Read more: US defence secretary Pete Hegseth survives impeachment attempt after Republicans row in behind Pentagon chief
Read more: RAF Fairford terror plot 'mastermind' ordered attacks on London's Jewish community from US jail on FaceTime, prosecutors say
FBI Director Kash Patel said: “This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies.
"While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message – this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners."
Mr Patel added that the FBI had made 167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests over the last 21 months.
“This significant arrest and investigation is a result of close collaboration between UK and US authorities," said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing.
She continued: "The allegations are serious and our investigation is very much ongoing.
"This activity demonstrates the strength of our UK and US law enforcement and national security partnerships, and I commend the work of all the teams involved."
Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, the commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, said: “This case demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and the resolve of the counterintelligence community.
“I am grateful to the UK and the FBI for their professionalism and teamwork throughout this investigation.
“The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent.
“I encourage anyone who thinks they’ve witnessed something suspicious to report it to their local counterintelligence office.”
The investigation is being led by officers from CTP London and inquiries continue.