Russia has ruled out European proposals to put troops on the ground in Ukraine as a security guarantee amid peace deal talks.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday that while Russia appreciated the efforts of US President Donald Trump in negotiating a deal, it would not accept any European deployments to Ukraine, as this would equate to a NATO presence on its borders.

The Financial Times has reported that Trump is apparently considering offering intelligence assets and battlefield oversight as part of post-war security guarantees.

Mr Peskov said: "It was the advancement of NATO military infrastructure and the infiltration of this military infrastructure into Ukraine that could probably be named among the root causes of the conflict situation that arose.

"So we have a negative attitude towards these discussions."

Read more: Ukraine admits Russian forces have entered key Dnipropetrovsk region

Read more: ‘Blatant foot-dragging’: UK says Putin undermining Trump-led peace push on Ukraine