Trump 'deeply mistaken' over claims Ukraine 'can win back land', says Kremlin
Russia has responded to Donald Trump's suggestion that Ukraine can retake occupied land.
The Kremlin has issued a warning to President Trump after he claimed Ukraine can retake Russian-occupied territory.
Listen to this article
US President Donald Trump said Ukraine could retake its "original borders" currently occupied by Russian forces.
In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: "Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!"
"I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight," he added.
Russia has hit back, telling Mr Trump his comments are "deeply mistaken" and its invasion of Ukraine was "not an aimless war".
Read More: 'Your countries are going to hell': Trump blasts UN in extraordinary speech and claims Sadiq Khan wants sharia law
Read More: Trump calls on NATO to shoot down Russian jets that breach airspace as he declares Kyiv can 'win back all of Ukraine'
Mr Trump said "time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO" could help Kyiv win back lost territory.
The US President wrote: "Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win.
"Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event," he added.
On Tuesday, Mr Trump was asked by reporters whether he thinks NATO should shoot down Russian planes if they enter its airspace.
"Yes, I do," the president replied.
This comes after multiple Russian incursions into NATO territory.
A drone attack during the night of September 10 saw approximately 20 Russian drones enter Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, with some intercepted by NATO aircraft for the first time as a response.
This was followed by three Russian MiG-31 fighters entering Estonian airspace for around 12 minutes on September 19, which caused Estonia to invoke Article 4 over the escalated security threat.
He was warm towards Mr Zelenskyy, calling him "a great man" who is "putting up one hell of a fight".
"We have great respect for the fight Ukraine is putting up, it's pretty amazing actually," he added.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.
Watching on will be Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who landed in New York this morning.
Meanwhile, a drone barrage has bit southern Russia.
Two were killed and three wounded in the city of Novorossiisk, according to regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev.
Who is Donald Trump?
Name: Donald John Trump
Age: 79 (born June 14, 1946)
Bio: Real estate developer, television personality, and politician who served as the 45th President of the United States (2017-2021) and is currently the 47th President (inaugurated January 2025). Built a business empire centered around real estate development, hotels, and licensing deals. Hosted The Apprentice TV show from 2004-2015
Political party: Republican Party
Relationships: Married three times - first to Ivana Zelníčková (1977-1992), then to Marla Maples (1993-1999), and currently to Melania Knauss (married 2005)
Children: Five children - Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric (with Ivana); Tiffany (with Marla); and Barron (with Melania)
Net worth: Estimates vary widely, but generally reported to be in the billions. Forbes has estimated it at around $2-3 billion, though Trump has claimed higher figures
Height and weight: Officially listed as 6'3" tall. Weight has been reported at various figures over the years, with official reports typically around 240-250 pounds, around 115kg