Russia has responded to Donald Trump's suggestion that Ukraine can retake occupied land.

Russia has hit back, telling Mr Trump his comments are "deeply mistaken". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Kremlin has issued a warning to President Trump after he claimed Ukraine can retake Russian-occupied territory.

US President Donald Trump said Ukraine could retake its "original borders" currently occupied by Russian forces. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: "Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!" "I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight," he added. Russia has hit back, telling Mr Trump his comments are "deeply mistaken" and its invasion of Ukraine was "not an aimless war". Read More: 'Your countries are going to hell': Trump blasts UN in extraordinary speech and claims Sadiq Khan wants sharia law Read More: Trump calls on NATO to shoot down Russian jets that breach airspace as he declares Kyiv can 'win back all of Ukraine'

The Kremlin said its invasion of Ukraine was "not an aimless war". Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump said "time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO" could help Kyiv win back lost territory. The US President wrote: "Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. "Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event," he added. On Tuesday, Mr Trump was asked by reporters whether he thinks NATO should shoot down Russian planes if they enter its airspace. "Yes, I do," the president replied. This comes after multiple Russian incursions into NATO territory. A drone attack during the night of September 10 saw approximately 20 Russian drones enter Polish airspace during an attack on Ukraine, with some intercepted by NATO aircraft for the first time as a response. This was followed by three Russian MiG-31 fighters entering Estonian airspace for around 12 minutes on September 19, which caused Estonia to invoke Article 4 over the escalated security threat. He was warm towards Mr Zelenskyy, calling him "a great man" who is "putting up one hell of a fight". "We have great respect for the fight Ukraine is putting up, it's pretty amazing actually," he added.

Mr Trump was asked by reporters whether he thinks NATO should shoot down Russian planes if they enter its airspace. Picture: Getty

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon. Watching on will be Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who landed in New York this morning. Meanwhile, a drone barrage has bit southern Russia. Two were killed and three wounded in the city of Novorossiisk, according to regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev.