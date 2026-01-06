Content creator Krimoe has been arrested after posing with a fake gun outside UK Parliament. Picture: YouTube/KrimoeKlips

By Flaminia Luck

11 people have been arrested after waving a 'toy gun' near Big Ben during a Twitch live stream.

In the stream, Krimoe can be seen pointing the 'gun' at the camera and waving it around at the popular London landmark filled with cars and tourists. He can also be heard saying "F*** the police" minutes before his arrest. KrimoeKlips, who has around 50,000 followers on Twitch and 80,000 on Instagram, posted a video of the episode to YouTube on Monday titled: 'I Became A YN & Got Arrested!'

Krimoe and others in the livestream can be seen putting their hands up as police swoop on the group while Big Ben bongs in the background. They are then handcuffed and arrested as a police officer can be heard saying "Has somebody got a gun?". They are then put into the back of police cars.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 22:50hrs on Saturday, 3 January close to Westminster Bridge following reports of a group of men carrying a firearm. "Officers attended quickly and arrested 11 men on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place. "They have since been bailed pending further enquiries." The gun is believed to be an imitation firearm.

Krimoe has posed with fake guns on the internet before. Social media users took to Twitter to describe Krimoe as "idiotic" and "lucky to be alive". LBC has contacted Krimoe for comment. Twitch streamers are content creators who bfilm themselves on the livestreaming platform Twitch, often earning money through subscriptions, advertising and donations.

Back in 2017, four people were killed and 50 injured in the Westminster Bridge terror attack. Khalid Masood ploughed his car into crowds on the bridge at the popular tourist hotspot and the heart of the UK government. After crashing his car into railings, the attacker ran towards Parliament where he stabbed PC Palmer. Armed police shot dead the attacker in the grounds. Though unarmed, PC Palmer had stopped a knife-wielding Masood from entering the Houses of Parliament, and subsequently received the George Medal for his actions.