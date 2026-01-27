Donald Trump ally, Mar-a-Lago face exponent, gun-wielding ranch dweller, staunch Republican, and homeland security secretary - meet Kristi Noem, AKA the ICE Barbie.

Kristi Noem is said to be fighting to keep her job as homeland security secretary after the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Donald Trump held a two hour meeting with her on Monday night, according to reports, with the president reluctant to follow her line that an ICE officer shot the protester in “self defence”. Read also: Who is Kash Patel? Read also: Who is Gwendolyn Beck?

Professional nurse Mr Pretti was shot 10 times in five seconds by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Saturday, January 24. This made him the second anti-ICE protestor killed in the state this month after Renee Good. Ms Noem maintained that Mr Pretti posed a threat and said in the aftermath: "Individuals showed up to impede a law enforcement operation and assaulted our officers. "They responded according to their training, and took action to defend the officer's life and those of the public around him.” Mr Trump, however, wrote on Truth Social: "I don't like any shooting. I don't like it.” The New York Times and The Atlantic reported that central to Monday night’s meeting was Ms Noem’s claim that Mr Pretti had attacked ICE agents. However, it has also been reported that a gun he was carrying had been taken from his waistband before he was shot. Ms Noem’s role puts her in charge of ICE operations and New York governor Kathy Hochul has called for her to be sacked. “I’m calling on her to resign as Secretary of Homeland Security or Donald Trump to do the right thing and just fire her,” she said. “And, if not, she must be removed or impeached.” For the moment, Ms Noem remains in her post but she has been sidelined with Border Czar Tom Homan dispatched to manage ICE operations in Minnesota. While Ms Noem had been touted as a potential Republican nominee for the 2028 US election, her future at Homeland might be a make-or-break for future ambitions.

Quick factfile: Kristi Noem Answering the internet’s most asked questions: Age: 54, Height: 5ft 7, 1m 71, Husband: She has three children with Bryon Noem (married 1992) and is also a grandmother. Ms Noem has repeatedly denied she has had an affair with her colleague Corey Lewandowski, Religion: Protestant Christian, Dog: Noem has owned several animals on her family’s ranch in South Dakota. She admitted in her autobiography that she had shot and killed a 14-month old troublesome pet dog as well as a goat and at least three horses. Who is Kristi Noem? Kristi Noem is secretary of homeland security, a role she has held since January 2025, when she was hired by Donald Trump, upon his inauguration. A lifelong Republican member, she has previously served as a House of Representatives member for her home state of South Dakota and then, from 2019 to 2025, as the state’s governor. She has been loyal to her birth state and has always lived between Washington DC and with her family - even sleeping on her office floor in the capital to save money. Her celebrity began to rise during the pandemic for her state being the only one where businesses were not ordered to close. She became close to Mr Trump during the pandemic and there had even been talk of a bid for the vice presidency, but when this fell to JD Vance, she took on the role as secretary of Homeland Security.

What are Kristi Noem’s political views? Ms Noem takes a typically conservative and right wing stance for most issues facing American culture and society. Her positions on social issues would be considered to be far right and out of the mainstream by British standards, however her conservatism in the US is more commonplace within Republican circles. Here are some of her leanings with some examples: Anti-abortion: Ms Noem has voted multiple times for measures to make it harder for women to access abortions and has lobbied for the law to state that life begins at fertilisation,

Climate change denial: Like Mr Trump, Ms Noem has argued against the existence of climate change or a climate crisis and has instead lobbied for the continuation of fossil fuel manufacture. She has also opposed plans for South Dakota land to be protected for grassland and wildlife,

Universal healthcare opponent: Ms Noem has opposed the Affordable Care Act and also backed cuts to American welfare, including Medicaid,

Tax cuts: Ms Noem takes a pro Libertarian stance on the economy and has generally supported efforts that would see taxes cut at the expense of public services.

Pro guns: Firearms are considered something of a way of life for Ms Noem and she has spoken at gun rallies in support of Americans being allowed to own weapons. Time as Homeland chief The BBC has described her as the “poster girl” for Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration and Ms Noem has been integral to the rise of ICE agents completing operations. She has completed trips to Guantanamo Bay and visited a prison in El Salvador, which was filled with American deportees, and has live streamed raids completed by ICE on homes.

Ms Noem fronted a taxpayer funded advert, which played across America telling illegal immigrants to leave the US. She starred in the advert that was designed to play out to travellers moving through US domestic airports, blaming delays on the Democrats. In response, several airports refused to show the adverts. Her viral ability and high profile have led her to be known as the “ICE Barbie,” a nickname she is said to be pleased with. A celebrity politician Like Mr Trump, building a personal brand has been central to Ms Noem’s rise into the mainstream - but unlike the president, she has played up a rural upbringing and has been photographed riding horses on multiple occasions. “She often wore cowboy boots around DC,” a source told the BBC, adding that she took a shift in 2019 when she began to adopt more of a Trumpian persona, wearing MAGA baseball caps and sharing his views on social media. While the job of becoming Homeland chief was an unusual fit for a former beauty pageant winner, she put her own spin on the role right away by walking out for her induction to country and western music. Kristi Noem’s changing appearance

