The content creator, who boasts more than 17 million YouTube subscribers, recently bought a controlling stake in Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club

The Sidemen have 23 million YouTube subscribers. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

KSI, the social media influencer and Britain’s Got Talent judge, has announced he is leaving the YouTube collective Sidemen after 13 years.

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The 32-year-old, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, has made football, comedy and challenge videos with the group since 2013. The Sidemen, made up of KSI, Simon Minter, Josh Bradley, Vikram Barn, Tobi Brown, Ethan Payne and Harry Lewis, have 23 million YouTube subscribers. In a video posted to YouTube, the Britain’s Got Talent judge said: “This is honestly the hardest video I’ve ever had to make in my life. “I’ve gone back and forth on this decision for a very long time. I’ve spent months trying to figure out what the right thing to do is. Read more: Rosamund Pike berates audience member for texting during show Read more: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tie the knot in intimate London wedding ceremony

“But after a lot of thought, I’ve decided that I will no longer be doing Sidemen videos. Today, 31 May, will be my final Sidemen video. “Even saying those words out loud doesn’t feel real. The Sidemen have been such a huge part of my life for over 12, 13 years. “For almost half my life, the Sidemen has been my second family. We’ve grown up together. We’ve travelled the world together. “We built something that none of us ever thought was possible, especially back then when we were making random videos together and playing GTA.”

Members of Sidemen, Callum McGinley, aka Callux, KSI, Calfreezy and Simon Minter. Picture: Getty

He added that "nothing bad has happened" between him and the group. "This decision is completely my own," he continued. "Over the last few years, I've felt myself being pulled in a lot of directions than ever before. Between everything else in my life, I feel like I've been running at full speed, at 100mph." Together, the group – who have more than 140 million YouTube subscribers between them – have undertaken a series of business endeavours, including launching their own fried chicken chain, clothing, alcohol and cereal. In a statement confirming the announcement, the group said they were "sad to share the news" that KSI had "decided not to continue". "We had an amazing time on this journey with him and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours," they said. "This came as a surprise to us and we know it will be an adjustment for you, but we've got lots of exciting stuff planned that we can't wait to share."

KSI attends the Britain's Got Talent Series 19 Launch. Picture: Getty

Many users assumed the announcement was a prank at first, but Vikkstar, whose real name is Vikram Singh Barn, quelled any rumours as he commented beneath the social media post: "Sadly this isn’t a prank… we wish JJ all the best." KSI began his YouTube career in 2008, making videos of himself playing Fifa before rising to fame with more than 17 million subscribers and four billion views on his main channel. Since finding YouTube fame, KSI has had success in the mainstream, landing a number one album in 2021 with All Over The Place. He has also had sold-out boxing matches against Tommy Fury and Logan Paul, as well as being a judge on Britain's Got Talent. The entertainer has also successfully launched Prime energy drink with Paul. Their product has since gone on to sponsor KSI's beloved Arsenal as well as European giants such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica and Juventus.

KSI celebrates victory during the National League South match between Dagenham & Redbridge and Dorking Wanderers. Picture: Getty