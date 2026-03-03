KSI buys controlling stake in Dagenham & Redbridge
The online personality, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, announced he had become a shareholder in the National League South side on social media on Tuesday
YouTuber KSI has shockingly announced he has bought a controlling stake in non-league side Dagenham & Redbridge.
Listen to this article
The online personality, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, announced he had become a shareholder in the National League South side on social media on Tuesday.
Having tried his hand as a musician and a professional boxer, KSI will now turn his attentions to helping get the Daggers back into the Football League, which they are currently two promotions away from.
Read more: Baftas host Alan Cumming hits out at BBC for ‘broadcasting slurs and censoring free speech’
Read more: Iran women's football team refuse to sing national anthem before Asia Cup match
He is joined on the board by former England, Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll, who became a shareholder in the east London club last week.
KSI rose to fame through his YouTube channel, with the 32-year-old boasting over 17 million subscribers and over four billion views on his main channel.
His is also part of the online supergroup The Sidemen, who have used their platform to create their own brands and host numerous charity matches.
In a post on social media, KSI said: "I’m so excited to start this journey. It’s gonna be a rollercoaster for sure but I hope to bring Dagenham and Redbridge back to the glory days.
"For those of you that are OG fans (Race to Division One), you’ll know that this is a full circle moment for me.
"So join me on this exhilarating adventure and I’ll see you all at Victoria road this Saturday! I’ll be streaming too haha @daggersfcofficial."
During the video, he said: "I've done boxing, music, YouTube content, I've been around the world, I'm a man that does whatever he wants, you can never stop doing what you want. I'm going to buy Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club.
"The idea excites me so much. Years ago, I saw the happiness, the joy, I want to bring that back and surpass it. I want the place to be pumping, I want the place to be rocking, be an event when you come here.
"Playing a video game and owning a football club is very different but with Race to Division One it was a journey it was hard but in the end, I did it.
"With this club I want to do the unthinkable, I want to take Dagenham & Redbridge to the Premier League. It's going to take time but realistic stages, I think getting out of this league and entering the National League.
"We need to improve the team, I have improvements to take it to another level."
He added: "I know to some of you it might be scary, me being one of the owners, but I'm reachable. You can tweet me and I will see it. You can let your frustrations out or celebrate with me.
"I'm a fighter. I've broken my nose, broken my hand, broken my thumb, I've been in tough fights but with the Daggers, I'm going to keep fighting so that we can succeed. I'm just ready to get started."
KSI also referenced his infamous Race to Division One series on FIFA, which made him a household name in the mid-2010s.
The announcement comes after Stephen Thompson MBE confirmed he was stepping down from his role as Managing Director of Dagenham and from the club's Board of Directors at the end of March.
Dagenham and Redbridge, who were once a League One side, currently sit 13th in the southern division of the National League, five points off the play-offs.
Since finding YouTube fame, KSI has had success in the mainstream, landing a number one album in 2021 with All Over The Place.
He has also had sold-out boxing matches against Tommy Fury and Logan Paul, as well as being a judge on Britain's Got Talent.
The entertainer has also successfully launched Prime energy drink with Paul. Their product has since gone on to sponsor KSI's beloved Arsenal as well as European giants such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica and Juventus.