KSI rose to fame through his YouTube channel. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

YouTuber KSI has shockingly announced he has bought a controlling stake in non-league side Dagenham & Redbridge.

The online personality, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, announced he had become a shareholder in the National League South side on social media on Tuesday. Having tried his hand as a musician and a professional boxer, KSI will now turn his attentions to helping get the Daggers back into the Football League, which they are currently two promotions away from.

He is joined on the board by former England, Liverpool and Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll, who became a shareholder in the east London club last week. KSI rose to fame through his YouTube channel, with the 32-year-old boasting over 17 million subscribers and over four billion views on his main channel. His is also part of the online supergroup The Sidemen, who have used their platform to create their own brands and host numerous charity matches. In a post on social media, KSI said: "I’m so excited to start this journey. It’s gonna be a rollercoaster for sure but I hope to bring Dagenham and Redbridge back to the glory days. "For those of you that are OG fans (Race to Division One), you’ll know that this is a full circle moment for me. "So join me on this exhilarating adventure and I’ll see you all at Victoria road this Saturday! I’ll be streaming too haha @daggersfcofficial." During the video, he said: "I've done boxing, music, YouTube content, I've been around the world, I'm a man that does whatever he wants, you can never stop doing what you want. I'm going to buy Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club. "The idea excites me so much. Years ago, I saw the happiness, the joy, I want to bring that back and surpass it. I want the place to be pumping, I want the place to be rocking, be an event when you come here.

Since finding YouTube fame, KSI has had success in the mainstream, recently being named as a judge on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Getty