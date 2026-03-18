Andy Carroll will face Neil Warnock's Torquay United on Saturday. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

KSI has sacked the Dagenham and Redbridge manager just weeks after being named owner, and has hired co-owner Andy Carroll as the new gaffer.

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Carroll, who was announced as a shareholder of the National League South club in February before KSI joined the board, will face Neil Warnock's Torquay United on Saturday. He will replace Lee Bradbury, who was axed from the role less than 24 hours after a 3-2 win over Farnborough. Ever since KSI joined the club, Bradbury - has overseen two wins, a draw and two defeats. Read more: KSI buys controlling stake in Dagenham & Redbridge Read more: Former England star Andy Carroll pleads not guilty to breaching court order against ex-wife

Carroll is set to stand trial next January after pleading not guilty to a charge of breaching a non-molestation order. Picture: Alamy