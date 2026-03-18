KSI sacks Dagenham & Redbridge boss and appoints Andy Carroll as manager
KSI has sacked the Dagenham and Redbridge manager just weeks after being named owner, and has hired co-owner Andy Carroll as the new gaffer.
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Carroll, who was announced as a shareholder of the National League South club in February before KSI joined the board, will face Neil Warnock's Torquay United on Saturday.
He will replace Lee Bradbury, who was axed from the role less than 24 hours after a 3-2 win over Farnborough.
Ever since KSI joined the club, Bradbury - has overseen two wins, a draw and two defeats.
Read more: KSI buys controlling stake in Dagenham & Redbridge
Read more: Former England star Andy Carroll pleads not guilty to breaching court order against ex-wife
Carroll, 37, has never held a managerial job before and has been appointed on an interim basis.
The former England star is set to stand trial next January after pleading not guilty to a charge of breaching a non-molestation order.
He is accused of "repeatedly" making phone calls to ex-wife Billi Mucklow in March last year.
The former couple share three children and were married in 2022, but were divorced two years later.
A non-molestation order is an injunction issued by a civil court, usually aimed at preventing a person from going near another individual, their address or both.
People who breach one can face criminal action resulting in a jail term of up to five years.