By Chay Quinn

A Kurdish asylum seeker has been jailed for seven years for raping an 18-year-old woman in a park days after meeting her via a social media app.

Mehmet Ogur, who was living at the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth, forced himself on his victim last January and later sent her messages saying he was sorry for what he had done. Ogur was found guilty of rape and attempted rape at Stafford Crown Court last summer after denying any wrongdoing and claiming Google Translate had altered the meaning of the messages. The 27-year-old, who is a trained veterinary technician, showed no apparent emotion in the dock as he was jailed on Monday. Passing sentence, Judge John Edwards told Ogur, who was assisted in court by a Turkish interpreter, that the rape had caused "immense harm" to the victim.

Ogur was found guilty of rape and attempted rape at Stafford Crown Court last summer . Picture: Alamy

The judge told Ogur, who is understood to have arrived in Britain on a small boat weeks before the attack: "Your continued stay in the United Kingdom will be for others to determine, not for me." The judge accepted that Ogur was "plainly a man of intelligence" who had witnessed extreme violence before being "grabbed from the middle of the sea" and arriving in Britain. In a victim impact statement which she read to the court prior to sentencing, the victim said: "I'm a survivor of rape by Mehmet Ogur. "No words can explain what he put me through. He completely changed me as a person.

Mehmet Ogur, who was living at the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth (pictured), forced himself on his victim last January. Picture: Google