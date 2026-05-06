Kurds under fire: Iraq’s Kurdistan region deepens UK ties as Iran strikes intensify
Security consultant Aran Dharmeratnam examines the struggles of Iraq’s Kurds and a relationship with Britain forged in adversity.
In 401 BC, during the celebrated March of the Ten Thousand, the Greek general and historian Xenophon encountered formidable skirmishers among the unforgiving peaks of northern Mesopotamia.
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These tribal guerrilla fighters were the Kardouchoi. To this day, many within the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) proudly claim this ancient tribe as their forebears.
While historical theories regarding Kurdish origins vary, and the people remain divided across several Middle Eastern borders, one thing is certain: the Kurds of Iraq still embody the fighting spirit of those mountain warriors who so impressed Xenophon over two millennia ago.
A People Under Fire
The Kurds in this region have weathered every conceivable hostility, from the genocidal brutality of the Saddam Hussein regime to the relentless threat of Islamic State. That pressure persists today. Since the conflict with Iran commenced in March 2026, Tehran has launched numerous missiles into Iraq, specifically targeting Erbil where the Kurds are the majority.
Erbil serves as the seat of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), with the region led by President Nechirvan Barzani. On March 28th, a drone attack from a militia group targeted the President's residency compound in Duhok, which is near Erbil.
The barrage of Iranian missile and drone attacks, now exceeding 600, has struck infrastructure and US military facilities alike. More tragically, lives have been lost and many others injured. Once again, the world sees how for these resilient people, even within a supposedly modern global framework, survival and daily life remain two sides of an ancient coin.
Respected Soldiers
The military force of the KRG is the Peshmerga, a name that translates as- those who face death. Over the years, they have received training and supplies from both the UK and the USA, but their soldiers have never been vast in number and, even with Western support, they lack significant heavy firepower. However, as their name suggests, what the Peshmerga possess in abundance is a defiant readiness to defend their land.
Western training has shaped them into a more structured, modern force, but even with new equipment and regimental order, they remain, at heart, seasoned exponents of asymmetric mountain warfare.
A close security associate of mine, a former Royal Marine commando who served in a high level counter-terror role in Iraq, was clear in his assessment of the Peshmerga: 'good people...professional.'
Defence observers acknowledge the sacrifices and fierce contribution of the Peshmerga in holding the line against Islamic State. Even in the post-Caliphate era, these troops continue to engage insurgent fighters who use the jagged terrain of the Disputed Areas of Northern Iraq for cover.
The caves of the Hamrin Mountains, deep wadis and the various lawless border seams provide these insurgents with ideal ground from which to launch ambushes.
Strategic Allies to the West
From a security perspective, the KRI has long demonstrated a pro-Western stance, contributing significantly to counter-terror objectives. President Trump has frequently expressed respect for Kurdish fighting prowess, and substantial financial support has been provided to bolster their capabilities.
The war with Iran has triggered an escalation in clandestine activity, with the long arm of the Revolutionary Guard Corps reaching deep into Erbil. Business leaders have been targeted and proxy militias used to carry out acts of sabotage. In April 2026, a group calling itself Jiash al-Ghadhab- the Army of Rage, claimed responsibility for attacks on Erbil, apparently as vengeance for fallen IRGC leaders.
This appears to be a disruptive stab to economic progression and stability in the region. Tehran perceives the KRI as a pro-West hub and a destabilising threat to its own regional influence, particularly as Western investment continues to flow into the region.
The KRI also serves as a vital energy corridor, offering an alternative supply route while the Straits of Hormuz remain effectively closed. With the KRG and its allies maintaining stability, the economic interests of the UK and US are better protected. Many oil fields are operated by British and American firms, and these significant investments require constant vigilance.
Alliance Forged in the Mountains
In 1991, Saddam Hussein crushed and an Iraqi Kurd uprising causing 1.5 to 2 million Kurds to flee- paradoxically for sanctuary in the harsh environment of the Zagros Mountains.
Thousands died due to exposure to the elements and starvation. What is though remembered with heart felt respect by the Iraqi Kurds is that hundreds of thousands of lives were also saved thanks to a committed humanitarian and military endeavour advocated by then British Prime Minister, John Major.
Known as Operation Safe Haven, the mission began in April 1991. Thousands of British troops, spearheaded by 3 Commando Brigade Royal Marines, established vital safe zones to protect refugees from pursuing Iraqi forces.
The RAF, the US Air Force and other allies conducted impressive airlifts of supplies, while a No-Fly Zone patrolled by Western jets prevented the Iraqi Air Force from launching further attacks. It's fair to say that the alliance between the West and the KRI was forged both within and high above those mountains.
A New Hope Begins in the UK
Today, the relationship with the KRI is stronger than ever, a fact highlighted last week by the official launch of the Kurdistan Society in London. With a guest list spanning parliamentarians, diplomats, academics and strategic visionaries, the event mirrored the broad scope of collaboration now possible, unlocking unprecedented progress for the region.
The guest of honour was Minister Safeen Moshin Dizayee, head of the KRG's Department of Foreign Relations. Minister Dizayee described the society as a "vital platform for cultural, academic, and economic synergy between Kurdistan and the UK."
The KRI is increasingly recognised in the West as a land rich in culture and tradition, noted for its tolerance of diverse beliefs and different ethnic groups.
The Kurdistan Society aims to showcase the depth of this heritage and, as the High Representative to the UK, Karwan Jamal Tahir pointed out, the initiative "represents more than just a new chapter- it's the reinforcement of a bridge that's stood the test of time."
It was Laura Roberts, the Executive Director of the Society, who drew my attention to the objectives of this London-based initiative. She states that "the Society brings together leaders from government, business, academia and the cultural sector to deepen the international understanding of the Kurdistan Region's pivotal role in the Middle East."
Laura Roberts possesses an extensive background in public affairs and international communications, with a career spanning the US, Europe and the Middle East. Since our first meeting at a cultural event, I've observed her perceptive understanding of the security sector and a dynamic strategic mindset that she balances with an empathetic approach to different cultures.
Under her directorship, the Kurdistan Society is well-positioned to act as a force for good, building deeper relationships and creating new bilateral opportunities.
Four Pillars
The High Representative, Karwan Jamal Tahir, has conveyed that through the mission of The Kurdistan Society, enhancement can occur across four key pillars: trade, education, culture and security. These four pillars must be developed in unison to ensure lasting stability and further progress.
In the spirit of collaboration, it seems that even amidst current Middle Eastern tensions, a promising future remains visible on the horizon of this rugged land. One hopes that with proactive platforms such as The Kurdistan Society and continued discourse between Western leaders and the KRG, the old Kurdish proverb- "The Kurds have no friends but the mountains", may eventually be proven, for these unwavering people, to be no longer the case.
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Aran Dharmeratnam is an internationally known security consultant and strategic adviser. He is also the founder of Tri-Tier - providing high profile figures and organisations with risk intelligence and specialised personal safety training. His commentary and work have featured across numerous media publications.