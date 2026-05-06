Security consultant Aran Dharmeratnam examines the struggles of Iraq’s Kurds and a relationship with Britain forged in adversity.

Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Strengthens Western Ties Amid Middle East Turmoil. Picture: Getty

By Aran Dharmeratnam

In 401 BC, during the celebrated March of the Ten Thousand, the Greek general and historian Xenophon encountered formidable skirmishers among the unforgiving peaks of northern Mesopotamia.

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These tribal guerrilla fighters were the Kardouchoi. To this day, many within the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) proudly claim this ancient tribe as their forebears. While historical theories regarding Kurdish origins vary, and the people remain divided across several Middle Eastern borders, one thing is certain: the Kurds of Iraq still embody the fighting spirit of those mountain warriors who so impressed Xenophon over two millennia ago. A People Under Fire The Kurds in this region have weathered every conceivable hostility, from the genocidal brutality of the Saddam Hussein regime to the relentless threat of Islamic State. That pressure persists today. Since the conflict with Iran commenced in March 2026, Tehran has launched numerous missiles into Iraq, specifically targeting Erbil where the Kurds are the majority. Erbil serves as the seat of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), with the region led by President Nechirvan Barzani. On March 28th, a drone attack from a militia group targeted the President's residency compound in Duhok, which is near Erbil. The barrage of Iranian missile and drone attacks, now exceeding 600, has struck infrastructure and US military facilities alike. More tragically, lives have been lost and many others injured. Once again, the world sees how for these resilient people, even within a supposedly modern global framework, survival and daily life remain two sides of an ancient coin.

Laura Roberts, Executive Director of the Kurdistan Society. Picture: Supplied

Respected Soldiers The military force of the KRG is the Peshmerga, a name that translates as- those who face death. Over the years, they have received training and supplies from both the UK and the USA, but their soldiers have never been vast in number and, even with Western support, they lack significant heavy firepower. However, as their name suggests, what the Peshmerga possess in abundance is a defiant readiness to defend their land. Western training has shaped them into a more structured, modern force, but even with new equipment and regimental order, they remain, at heart, seasoned exponents of asymmetric mountain warfare. A close security associate of mine, a former Royal Marine commando who served in a high level counter-terror role in Iraq, was clear in his assessment of the Peshmerga: 'good people...professional.' Defence observers acknowledge the sacrifices and fierce contribution of the Peshmerga in holding the line against Islamic State. Even in the post-Caliphate era, these troops continue to engage insurgent fighters who use the jagged terrain of the Disputed Areas of Northern Iraq for cover. The caves of the Hamrin Mountains, deep wadis and the various lawless border seams provide these insurgents with ideal ground from which to launch ambushes. Strategic Allies to the West From a security perspective, the KRI has long demonstrated a pro-Western stance, contributing significantly to counter-terror objectives. President Trump has frequently expressed respect for Kurdish fighting prowess, and substantial financial support has been provided to bolster their capabilities. The war with Iran has triggered an escalation in clandestine activity, with the long arm of the Revolutionary Guard Corps reaching deep into Erbil. Business leaders have been targeted and proxy militias used to carry out acts of sabotage. In April 2026, a group calling itself Jiash al-Ghadhab- the Army of Rage, claimed responsibility for attacks on Erbil, apparently as vengeance for fallen IRGC leaders.

Laura Roberts and Karwan Jamal Tahir, High Representative for KRG. Picture: Supplied

This appears to be a disruptive stab to economic progression and stability in the region. Tehran perceives the KRI as a pro-West hub and a destabilising threat to its own regional influence, particularly as Western investment continues to flow into the region. The KRI also serves as a vital energy corridor, offering an alternative supply route while the Straits of Hormuz remain effectively closed. With the KRG and its allies maintaining stability, the economic interests of the UK and US are better protected. Many oil fields are operated by British and American firms, and these significant investments require constant vigilance. Alliance Forged in the Mountains In 1991, Saddam Hussein crushed and an Iraqi Kurd uprising causing 1.5 to 2 million Kurds to flee- paradoxically for sanctuary in the harsh environment of the Zagros Mountains. Thousands died due to exposure to the elements and starvation. What is though remembered with heart felt respect by the Iraqi Kurds is that hundreds of thousands of lives were also saved thanks to a committed humanitarian and military endeavour advocated by then British Prime Minister, John Major.

Minister Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Dept of Foreign Relations. Picture: Supplied