A right-wing travel YouTuber has been accused of using AI to portray London as a “dangerous hell hole” by editing a balaclava onto a man’s face and changing the language of shop signs from English to Arabic.

Caz, who has millions of followers across, describes London as a city plagued by homelessness, knife crime, drug dealers, pickpockets and phone snatching.

But it appears his coverage was not exactly honest, with eagle-eyed viewers noticing the travel vlogger may have used AI to alter the thumbnail of the video in a bid to portray London in a negative light.

Kurt Caz, who has made a career out of portraying European cities in a state of constant decline, visited London in a recent video, branding it “one of the most messed-up cities I’ve ever been in.”

As he walks through the city’s streets, he is openly confrontational, approaching random Londoners to discuss the city’s so-called decline.

His videos have been branded “decline porn” and recent clips have seen him visit London, Manchester and Luton, which he called “the UK’s worst town.”

One of his videos, titled “Avoid This Place in London”, has a thumbnail featuring a man on a bike wearing a balaclava in front of two shops with signs written in Arabic.

But when you watch the video, it is clear something is amiss.

The cyclist is not wearing a balaclava and the shop signs are both written in English.

It’s safe to say many viewers were not impressed by his decision to mislead viewers about the current state of Croydon with so-called “AI slop.”

One commented: “I used to watch him a lot, was a good travelling YouTuber. Couple [of] months ago he switched focus to this type of slop.”

In one video, Caz walks down Oxford Street as an emergency vehicle drives by with sirens on.

“It’s already kicked off,” he declares - but a closer inspection shows the popular street looks relatively quiet.

An older English lady walks past him and says: “You’re talking absolute rubbish.”

Despite her disagreements, Caz’s videos are hugely popular, with his brand of so-called “decline porn” striking a chord with many who believe European cities have lost their allure in recent years.