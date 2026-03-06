Hollywood star Kurt Russell reflects on meeting Princess Diana
Hollywood actor Kurt Russell has told of how he let the late Diana, Princess of Wales take a break at one of his properties with her two sons, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.
Russell told The Jonathan Ross Show how Harry has subsequently mentioned the trip to him when they have met over the years, and “always remembers it as one of the really fun times they had”.
The star, who can be seen in new Paramount+ drama The Madison, said he met Diana at the premiere of the film Backdraft, and he had to sit sandwiched between her and Charles, the-then Prince of Wales.
Russell told Ross: “I was sitting in between her and Charles. I understand her difficulties with paparazzi and all that kind of thing.
“I said ‘If you ever want to go somewhere that’s pretty under control, we’ll work it out – let me know’.
“She (Diana) brought the two boys and they stayed there for a week and had a wonderful time.
“I wasn’t there, none of us were there at the time but she wrote some really nice cards and things like that.“I’ve seen Harry a number of times since then and he always remembers and he’s very sweet – he always remembers it as one of the really fun times they had.”
The royal premiere of Backdraft took place in August 1991, with the trip to Russell’s unspecified property taking place some time after.
Russell, who owns a ranch in the US state of Colorado, added: “I think it’s a great thing – the future king of England (William) was sleeping in my son’s room.”
He also discussed his 43-year relationship with actress Goldie Hawn, telling Ross: “It is amazing. She is amazing. She is one of the great people on the planet.“We met in 1966 and we were doing a Disney movie. It was her first movie.
“Years later, she was doing a picture called Swing Shift and we met.”
Asked whether he and Hawn are married, Russell told Ross: “You never know.”
On the topic of whether he will ever retire from acting, the 74-year-old said: “You do run into these time periods where you think sometimes, but there is something about acting, it never gets old.
“The Madison show is very different, it’s the first time I’m playing someone very like myself – I like that a lot too.”