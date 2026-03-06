Diana, Princess of Wales meeting actor Kurt Russell. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Hollywood actor Kurt Russell has told of how he let the late Diana, Princess of Wales take a break at one of his properties with her two sons, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex.

Russell told The Jonathan Ross Show how Harry has subsequently mentioned the trip to him when they have met over the years, and "always remembers it as one of the really fun times they had". The star, who can be seen in new Paramount+ drama The Madison, said he met Diana at the premiere of the film Backdraft, and he had to sit sandwiched between her and Charles, the-then Prince of Wales. Russell told Ross: "I was sitting in between her and Charles. I understand her difficulties with paparazzi and all that kind of thing. "I said 'If you ever want to go somewhere that's pretty under control, we'll work it out – let me know'. "She (Diana) brought the two boys and they stayed there for a week and had a wonderful time.