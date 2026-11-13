Russia and Ukraine have agreed to expand the next round of talks to include European nations as Washington works toward the war's "largest prisoner exchange."

The remarks came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed news of European presence at the next round of the US-brokered peace talks, saying he hoped the agenda would include efforts towards ceasefires and defusing the conflict.

"We are also working toward what would be the largest prisoner exchange of the war, potentially reuniting thousands of people with their families," Kushner wrote on X, without giving details of the deal.

Expansion of the next round of talks with European partners would allow the tackling of "broader postwar European security arrangements alongside the territorial issues between Ukraine and Russia," Kushner said.

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