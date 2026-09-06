Zelenskyy, who believes Washington will be key to any peace deal, has said a window of opportunity to make peace exists before the US begins focusing on its next presidential election

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) welcomes US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R) prior to their talks in Kyiv on September 6, 2026. Picture: Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

US peace envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Sunday as the Trump administration renewed its push to end Russia's four-and-a-half-year war in Ukraine.

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Kushner and Witkoff travelled from Moscow, where they held three hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday but did not appear to secure a breakthrough in the conflict. Previous rounds of US-mediated peace talks encouraged by President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to quickly end the war, have yielded few results. He suggested on Friday that the US had a fresh proposal, though he did not elaborate. Read more: Putin praises Trump during 'important peacemaking' visit as he tells US envoys Witkoff and Kushner that situation in Ukraine is 'difficult' Read more: Russia strikes Ukrainian security service HQ in latest Kyiv bombardment

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Kyiv on September 6, 2026 for their first visit to the Ukrainian capital. Picture: Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described Saturday's meeting as "highly useful", while a White House official told Reuters that next steps would be announced in the coming weeks. The two envoys met Zelenskyy and other top Ukrainian officials in central Kyiv. Zelenskyy, who believes Washington will be key to any peace deal, has said a window of opportunity to make peace exists before the US begins focusing on its next presidential election. After the first round of talks between Ukrainian and US negotiators that lasted about three hours, the US envoys said that they were looking forward to making more progress. "I would say that we've had a very meaningful discussion. Substantive, important, and we're very encouraged. And we look forward to continuing this day as long as it takes,” Witkoff told reporters after the talks, which also included a working lunch.

Kushner added that President Trump sees the war as a "very hard and complex problem" but one that is "worth solving". "He's very determined to see an end to this war, to see the end of the deaths, to see the relief for the families, and to hopefully do what he loves doing the best, which is focusing on investing in business opportunities for the countries to become closer together." Zelenskyy said that more talks, which would also include European representatives, were planned later on Sunday. British, French and German national security advisers were in Kyiv on Sunday. "Security guarantees are needed. A dignified post-war peace is needed. Our proposals have been drawn up," Zelenskyy said as his negotiating team was preparing to meet US envoys. Witkoff and Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, have visited Moscow several times in their roles as peace envoys.

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Kyiv on September 6, 2026 for their first visit to the Ukrainian capital, a day after holding talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on ending more than four years of war. Picture: Genya SAVILOV / AFP via Getty Images

But Sunday is their first visit to Kyiv in their capacity as US negotiators. Their visit has long been sought by Ukraine's leadership, and on the streets of Kyiv, which has been bombarded heavily in recent weeks, some residents were hopeful. "The issue can be solved in the blink of an eye. We want peace. I've fought myself, so I know what war is like. We need peace, because there's no other way," said military veteran Stepan Yermak. In previous talks, the sides have remained far apart on key issues, including the future of the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. Russia has demanded Ukraine's withdrawal from an entrenched belt of towns that it still controls there, but Kyiv has refused, reasoning that it can still hold on.

A rail station information sign reading "Peace - Express" is displayed to greet the US Special Envoys for Peace on their first visit to the Ukrainian capital since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. Picture: Roman PILIPEY / AFP via Getty Images