Mr Kwarteng said that the policies were due to the new Prime Minister wanting to be popular but insisted he should prioritise growing the economy

By Chay Quinn

Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has accused Andy Burnham of wanting Britain to return to the 1970s after announcing 'socialist' cost-of-living measures on his first full day in office.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After declaring that Britain needs a "cost-of-living" government, the new Prime Minister announced that VAT on energy costs would be abolished from October 1. The measure will reportedly save households around £45 a year. The move will cost the Exchequer £850 million - and has triggered backlash from one ousted Starmer ally who branded the cut “unfunded”. Read More: Burnham rewards first Labour leader to call for Starmer to quit with ministerial role Read More: Trump ally warns Andy Burnham and Donald Trump are on course for ‘rocky relationship’

After declaring that Britain needs a "cost-of-living" government, the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham (centre) announced that VAT on energy costs would be abolished from October 1. Picture: Alamy

Mr Kwarteng, whose short spell in Number 11 Downing Street coincided with an economic crash, said of the move: "If that suggestion is that they're going to intervene and keep prices down, that seems to me like a socialist measure. "You're just going to try and suppress prices; you're giving away money. But then the question is, who's going to be taxed to pay for all of those giveaways?" On the reasoning for the policy, the Conservative added: I get Andy Burnham. He wants to be popular. Keir Starmer was very unpopular. And he feels that he's got to address people's concerns. But the answer can't be just, you know, taxing people and spending indefinitely. "You've got to grow the economy."