The Ukrainian capital was hit by a massive strikes of missiles and drones in the early hours of Sunday in "one of the worst nights of war" so far.

The bombardment came shortly after Ukraine's air force warned Russia might launch a hypersonic Oreshnik ballistic missile on its Telegram channel.

The first explosions reverberated through the capital just after 1am on Sunday morning, with officials confirming one death and another 20 injured.

Several residential buildings were damaged across the city, according to Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"The capital has come under a mass ballistic missile attack,” Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, said.

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