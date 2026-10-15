'We're done': Kyiv resumes strikes on Russian refineries as Zelenskyy says US 'betrayed' Ukraine by slowing down Starshield
After being accused of slowing down Starlink speeds, Tesla founder Elon Musk pointed the finger at Donald Trump
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Kyiv has resumed strikes against Russian energy infrastructure after President Zelenskyy accused Donald Trump of betraying Ukraine by slowing down the speeds of a crucial internet system used to protect the war-torn nation.
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A big Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Ryazan region caused a fire to break out at an oil refinery, the regional governor said on Thursday morning.
It was the first Ukrainian attack on a Russian energy facility since Mr Trump announced on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an energy ceasefire. The truce was not confirmed by either side.
Mr Zelenskyy told the Financial Times that Ukraine had paused energy strikes for three days to comply with US wishes but would now resume them because Russia was still attacking its energy infrastructure.
“The block [on attacking refineries] is out. We’re done,” Zelenskyy said.
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"The material damage is now being assessed. Emergency services are working at the scene," Ryazan governor Pavel Malkov said in a post on Telegram.
A warehouse elsewhere was damaged in the attacks, he said, without giving further details.
The Ryazan refinery is owned by Russian oil major Rosneft and feeds Moscow with fuel.
It has been attacked several times by drones in recent months. The refinery accounts for almost 5 per cent of Russia's total oil refining throughput.
After being accused of slowing down Starlink speeds, Tesla founder Elon Musk pointed the finger at Trump, saying the systems being throttled were the US government's Starshield, not Starlink.
Elon Musk's Starlink technology has been used by Ukraine for its defence since the Russian invasion of February 2023.
Trump's apparent decision to slow the ability of Ukraine to intercept Russian drones comes after the deeply controversial Russian diesel deal, which saw him loosen sanctions to allow 300,000 tons of the fuel into the US.
This came despite a previous agreement between Trump and European leaders that economic pressure and cutting off the market for Russian oil was the optimal tactic to force Putin to the negotiation table.
Ukrainian military officials were told by their US counterparts that “if you will not stop (the energy strikes), we will block intelligence”, although it was subsequently presented to Kyiv as a technical glitch, Zelenskyy said, dismissing the idea that failures of the Starlink satellite system might have been caused by a fault.
“It was not a technical problem, it was the will,” he told the newspaper.
Asked whether Ukraine would be open to halting energy strikes as a way of repairing relations with the White House, he said he could only agree if, in return, he was given more US-made Patriot interceptors, calling it the “minimum” that would be acceptable.
While Starlink and Starshield use the same technology, the latter is owned and operated by the United States who has permitted its use in offensive operations.
Asked by Piers Morgan about the decision on Thursday, the Ukrainian president said “people will die” because of it.
"This is not the right side of history," Zelenskyy told the former Daily Mirror editor.
When asked whether the apparent decision by the White House amounted to a betrayal, Mr Zelenskyy replied: "Really, yes."
After having been initially accused of slowing speeds himself, SpaceX owner Elon Musk also heaped the blame upon the US President.
Musk pointed to the difference between his Starlink system and the Starshield network operated by the US military for use in combat zones.
Despite providing access to the satellite-based internet for the Ukrainian military at the onset of Russia's invasion, Mr Musk said he had recently begun restricting Starlink's use by military forces for offensive operations.
Writing on X, the social platform which he owns, Mr Musk said: "Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS.
"Starlink is a commercial service owned and controlled by SpaceX. Usage of Starlink is limited to civilian or defensive activities and cannot be used for offensive military action, as doing so would be inappropriate for a commercial company."
Amid the explosive row between the US and Ukraine, Andy Burnham welcomed Zelenskyy to Downing Street on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister greeted Mr Zelenskyy with a hug in Downing Street today as the UK rallied behind Ukraine.
As US support wanes, the UK gave Zelenskyy a red carpet and guard of honour as he arrived at No. 10, shortly after the wartime leader was greeted with cheers from Foreign Office staff.
Mr Burnham pledged that Britain’s support for Ukraine “will not change” as he welcomed Zelenskyy, hours after he met with King Charles, with the pair photographed smiling and laughing together.
Insiders revealed the pair discussed issues affecting Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Putin, with the meeting coming in the wake of Putin's relentless targeting of the capital, Kyiv.
Mr Burnham told Mr Zelensky: “You have seen the solidarity and the support you have got from everybody here in Britain."
Adding: “We are behind you and that will not change.”Speaking in the Commons ahead of their meeting, Burnham vowed to "repair bridges" between the US and Ukraine.