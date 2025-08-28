Eight people - including a child - have been killed in Kyiv following an overnight Russian bombardment, President Zelensky has said.

It struck between the third and fourth floors of a five-story house, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

In a statement shared to social media, the Ukrainian President said the strike hit a residential building.

He added dozens were wounded but more still possibly trapped under the rubble.

Zelenskyy added: "These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who, for weeks and months, has been calling for a ceasefire and for real diplomacy.

"Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war."

He went on: "Russia still does not fear the consequences.

"Russia still takes advantage of the fact that at least part of the world turns a blind eye to murdered children and seeks excuses for Putin."

