Eight people killed in Kyiv, including child, after overnight Russian bombardment
Eight people - including a child - have been killed in Kyiv following an overnight Russian bombardment, President Zelensky has said.
Listen to this article
He added dozens were wounded but more still possibly trapped under the rubble.
In a statement shared to social media, the Ukrainian President said the strike hit a residential building.
It struck between the third and fourth floors of a five-story house, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
Zelenskyy added: "These Russian missiles and attack drones today are a clear response to everyone in the world who, for weeks and months, has been calling for a ceasefire and for real diplomacy.
"Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war."
He went on: "Russia still does not fear the consequences.
"Russia still takes advantage of the fact that at least part of the world turns a blind eye to murdered children and seeks excuses for Putin."
