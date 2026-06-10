Kyle Bevan was currently serving a life sentence for the murder of two-year-old Lola James. Picture: DYFED-POWYS POLICE/PA

By Flaminia Luck

A child killer was stabbed 25 times in his prison cell and left to bleed to death in his bed, a jury has been told.

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Inmates Mark Fellows, 45, Lee Newell, 57, and David Taylor, 64, went on trial at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday accused of murdering 33-year-old Kyle Bevan at high-security HMP Wakefield, in West Yorkshire. A jury was told how Bevan had serving a life sentence with a minimum of 28 years for the murder of his partner's daughter Lola James in Pembrokeshire in 2020. Two-year-old Lola died after suffering more than 100 catastrophic injuries to her body during a "brutal assault" at the hands of "monster" Bevan. Read more: Belfast knife suspect in court over attack and threat to kill NHS worker - as it emerges victim has lost his left eye Read more: Masked rioters go door-to-door in Belfast burning migrants’ homes and targeting foreign-owned businesses after knife attack

Lola James died after suffering more than 100 catastrophic injuries to her body. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Jason Pitter KC, prosecuting, showed the jurors CCTV footage of Bevan entering his cell on November 4 last year, followed by the three defendants who, he said, came out four minutes and 39 seconds later. Mr Pitter said the trio emerged displaying “something of a satisfied, job-done mood”. The prosecutor said Bevan was put in his bed after the attack and was not discovered until the following morning when it was found he had bled to death. He had suffered 25 stab wounds which penetrated his jugular vein, aorta and his heart, plus other injuries which are thought to have been caused by a different pointed weapon. Mr Pitter said a folded piece of metal was later found with Bevan’s blood on it, which had been made from a piece of a television. Bevan's death comes less than a month after paedophile singer Ian Watkins was fatally stabbed in the neck at the same prison

Paedophile Ian Watkins was stabbed to death at HMP Wakefield. Picture: SOUTH WALES POLICE

Aerial view of HM Wakefield Prison, West Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy